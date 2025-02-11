Black Sabbath Final Show: Initial Ticket Prices Revealed

Initial presales have begun for the final Black Sabbath show taking place on July 5. As expected, ticket prices are far from cheap.



As of publishing, the artist presale is currently underway. Birmingham Live reports that fans in the virtual presale waiting room saw the following message: “Tickets have been priced in advance by the tour ranging from £197.50 to £834 (including fees) with a per order handling fee of £2.75. Please note that this does not include VIP package prices, and tickets are subject to availability. All profits will be split equally across Cure Parkinson’s, the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.”

When exchanged for US dollars, these tickets will range from $245.39 to $1,036.24, and the handling fee is $3.42. Three other presales are also scheduled to take place before the general on-sale this Friday (Feb. 14).



In an attempt to prevent bots and ticket scalping, Ticketmaster notes there’s a two-ticket limit per person, per credit card, and per household. Anyone who tries to defy these rules will have their tickets canceled.



Additionally, there are resale restrictions on these tickets. Ticketmaster states, ” Tickets must not be purchased with the intention of reselling them. If you can no longer use your tickets, you may only resell them through Ticketmaster Fan to Fan Exchange. You may not resell or offer to resell tickets for this event through any unauthorized resale site. Any tickets purchased, resold or offered for resale in breach of these special conditions may be cancelled.”



As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline a massive show taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. This list is being described as “a supergroup of musicians,” so it sounds like there will be a lot of collaboration during this all-day concert event.

