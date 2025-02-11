Comedy Movie Inspired by Green Day in the Works

A new comedy movie inspired by Green Day is currently in the works.

According to Variety, this movie is titled New Years Rev, and it’s about three young musicians who go on a road trip in their van to Los Angeles, where they believe they’re opening for Green Day during a New Year’s Eve gig.

The movie, which is being produced by Live Nation Productions, is based on Green Day’s early years traveling from gig to gig together in a van.

Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement, “Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue.”

The three young musicians in the film will be portrayed by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust. Other actors confirmed for the film include The Office alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Keen Ruffalo.

New Years Rev is in the middle of production, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.



Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights