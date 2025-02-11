Snow Storm Coming Rush On Grocery Stores For Bread & Milk
Winter Snow is coming, and people are already panicking, rushing to their favorite stores to stock up on items. Shelves seem pretty good, but the day is early in Metro Detroit.
It reminds me that I have one roll of 2 ply toilet paper!
What Is Coming Our Way In The Way Of Snow?
There is a one-two punch of storm systems brewing. One is missing us, and the other is set to smack us in the face. It is still winter here, so let’s try not to be surprised.
Between 3 and 6 inches of snow is expected starting on Wednesday. More snow is possible on Saturday. Metro Detroit’s snow totals are almost half of the seasonal average. All ski resorts are also happy, and school closing lists are already being planned.
You will want to ensure the snowblowers are gassed up and ready. Get ready to shovel and be careful as it might be heavy, thick, wet snow, which will cause havoc for my 1970s-typee snowblower.
The snow is on the clock at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, so guess how much fun the race home will be. M Dot stands by with low sodium salt for our vehicles but expects a slushy mess.
The snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon, night, and Thursday morning. It could be the highest snowfall of the season for some of us. Yea!
Is There A Bright Side To All This Snow?
I will give it my best shot. Here goes. . . The Tigers‘ spring training opener is Feb. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, with position players reporting on Feb. 17.
