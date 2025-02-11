Snow Storm Coming Rush On Grocery Stores For Bread & Milk

Metro Detroit Area is expected to get up to 5 inches of snow by the time the storm ends. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Winter Snow is coming, and people are already panicking, rushing to their favorite stores to stock up on items. Shelves seem pretty good, but the day is early in Metro Detroit.

It reminds me that I have one roll of 2 ply toilet paper!

What Is Coming Our Way In The Way Of Snow?

(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) Michigan Storm Coming Get the Bread And Milk (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

There is a one-two punch of storm systems brewing. One is missing us, and the other is set to smack us in the face. It is still winter here, so let’s try not to be surprised.

Between 3 and 6 inches of snow is expected starting on Wednesday. More snow is possible on Saturday. Metro Detroit’s snow totals are almost half of the seasonal average. All ski resorts are also happy, and school closing lists are already being planned.

You will want to ensure the snowblowers are gassed up and ready. Get ready to shovel and be careful as it might be heavy, thick, wet snow, which will cause havoc for my 1970s-typee snowblower.

The snow is on the clock at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, so guess how much fun the race home will be. M Dot stands by with low sodium salt for our vehicles but expects a slushy mess.

The snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon, night, and Thursday morning. It could be the highest snowfall of the season for some of us. Yea!

Is There A Bright Side To All This Snow?

I will give it my best shot. Here goes. . . The Tigers‘ spring training opener is Feb. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, with position players reporting on Feb. 17.

WCSX’s Big Jim’s House wants to send you to Cancun!

Big Jim’s House is sending one lucky listener and a guest on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the “The Sands” Xperience, where they get to spend 5 days in Cancun, Mexico, November 3rd-8th, 2025…with live concerts every day from various national 80’s musical artist! Hosted by original MTV VJs.

30 Wild Snow Photos from Across Michigan

The storm of the season is upon Michigan, and Michiganders across the state are sharing their photos of the big snow. Where I live, we weren’t expected to get the brunt of the storm- but we did! I’m not a happy camper, since I can’t stand snow, but I’ll just keep pushing forward to spring. Check out some wild snow photos from across Michigan below!





























































Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.