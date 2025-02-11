Michigan Bracing for Storm of the Season This Week

Getty Images / xphotoz

It’s been a cold winter in the region and across much of the U.S., and some areas of the country have gotten hammered with snow while others have dodged those bullets. Now, a major storm system is moving into the area, and it doesn’t look like this region will be spared this time around. If you’re someone who hates snow, like me, then sorry to bring you this news, but it’s always good to be alert when a major winter storm system is heading your way. So, let’s get into the details of what to expect from this winter storm system heading into the area.

Michigan Winter Storm Update

According to the Weather Channel, a strong winter storm is already making its way to the area. The timeline of the storm is expected to have the snow start to fall during the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, according to the forecast. This system is expected to bring several inches of snow to lower Michigan. Looking at Detroit, they’re in the 4 to 7 inch range. For Lansing and Grand Rapids, they’re looking at a bit less, at 2 to 6 inches. The heaviest snowfall should be out of Michigan by Thursday morning, and that’s when the cleanup will begin.

While these are the estimates, the amount of snowfall could change based on trends and wind patterns. For example, earlier in the week, it was looking like this story would be in a different position than it is now. According to the NOAA’s SciJinks program, “A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90 percent of the time.” They add that a “10-day, or longer, forecast is only right about half the time.” So, you never really know until it happens, but at this point, the weather experts have enough information to know that a doosie is on the way.

The happy news is that spring is on the way. The first day of spring in 2025 is Thursday, March 20, so we have a little over a month to go. That date marks “the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac. They also note that in the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox “occurs when the Sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north.”

