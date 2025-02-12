1 Record that gets to the HEART of the matter

“Heart of the Matter” is defined by one as “To determine, discover, or explore the essential, core, or most important aspect of the issue at hand.” A great deal of hearts will be seen as we approach Valentine’s Day, and for a vinyl record collector like myself and many here at 94.7 WCSX, that means crate digging the back shelf of a collection and putting on a ’45 adapter to spin, “The single that gets to the heart of the matter.”

The First Heart Shaped, Red Vinyl Hit.

Valentine’s Day 1979 was an excellent time to buy vinyl records; a special release came out during that cold February season. A Limited-Edition Heart-shaped vinyl sat on the shelves, and on those grooves was a Top 10 Hit by artist and songwriter Bobby Caldwell. The hit “What you won’t do for Love” was the tune in question.

Today, “What you won’t do for Love” can be heard on the airwaves of 94.7 WCSX by DJ Donielle Flynn on Sunday mornings Overeasy program from time to time. Still, for a vinyl collector in February 1979, this was a time that you would walk into your local K-Mart, Federals, or Harmony House and bring this home to play on your record player. It certainly was an eye-catcher then, as it still is after all these years.

Still Looks and Sounds Great After All This Time.

The record cover may be a bit deceiving, showing curved grooves on the bows of the heart image, but as you see, the actual record itself is a standard ’45 RPM record that extends out into the shape of a heart.

Videos of the record playing are numerous on YouTube and can be found by clicking here.

A collector’s item even in 2025.

As great as it looked on the shelves back in February 1979, for some, it was just out of reach for their pocketbooks. This single ’45 record retailed for approximately $7 at that time, which, when you factor in inflation and dollar value, equals approximately $30 in today’s money. The full self-titled debut album by Bobby Caldwell at that time was about half that price.

If you’re considering trying to track down one of these heart-shaped LPs for Valentine’s Day or when you’re in the mood for this timeless tune, be prepared to pay. The internet has made it a lot easier to track down this record, but it’s also made the demand just as high, with median prices of this record going for around $50, according to Discogs.com

Heart Shape Vinyl is still going strong with new releases.

Bobby Caldwell may have been the first with a Heart Shape vinyl record hit, but he certainly is not the last. Heart Shape records have captivated a whole new generation of fans, with most recently a January 2025 release of Taylor Swift’s “Lover Live from Paris” LP. Now, Taylor Swift is far from anything being considered classic rock, but the fact that records have only grown in popularity again and music on the physical median can be appreciated by both young and old music fans alike is definitely something to enjoy.

So, for this Valentine‘s Day, when you’re maybe looking at the new Record Store Day releases, eating a heart-shaped pizza, or even making a reservation at White Castle, perhaps you’ll find a record that gets to your own heart of the matter and find something that makes you feel loved. After all, the greatest thing you’ll learn is to love and be loved in return.

