Rock Hall 2025: Tons of Rock Nominees? Really?!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for its 2025 class, and for the first time in seemingly forever, the Rock Hall noms are dominated by rock acts.

The 14 nominees are:

Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Maná

Oasis

Outkast

Phish

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

The Rock Hall notes in a press release that eight of the 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.

In a statement on the 2025 nominees, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said, “These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll.”

The 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.

