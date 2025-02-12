When Van Halen Issued Fans Fair Warning
Van Halen achieved almost immediate success with their self-titled debut album 1978, by 1981, after years of non-stop touring and recording, the band, though living the dream, was exhausted.
Eddie Van Halen was reportedly ready to kick out bassist Michael Anthony and replace him with Billy Sheehan, and tensions between Eddie and David Lee Roth had reached a boiling point. The situation rose to the point where Eddie considered quitting the group.
Eddie At This Point Almost Went On As A Solo Artist
Eddie started experimenting and working on music that initially seemed like it could be part of a solo project, but Roth heard the material and quickly turned the VH ship around and wrote lyrics, leading to the creation of Fair Warning 1981
Fair Warning was a darker album by Van Halen’s standards. Although Fair Warning was the least commercially successful album, selling “only” double platinum, it quickly became a true fan favorite. It is often considered more of a “fan’s record” than commercial albums like 1984 or 5150, which had broader mainstream appeal.
Van Halen Fair Warning The Album
Fair Warning is the fourth studio album by Van Halen. Released on April 29, 1981, on Warner Bros. Records, the album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200, while the single “So This Is Love?” failed to reach the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 110
What Was The Van Halen WDFA?
Van Halen’s 1981 tour, dubbed “WDFA,” saw them play two or three nights in the same city. This tour and album are often cited today as fan favorites. The three famous live MTV videos come from this tour’s Oakland, CA show. The story behind WDFA? Stood for ” We Don’t F*** Around Tour.”
Van Halen Shows Detroit Love With 3 Cobo Hall Shows
July 3-5th, 1981, all 3 Van Halen shows sold out. Got great seats for the second show at the Hudsons store at Oakland Mall. Hudson had a little-known ticket area downstairs that you could get in line easily, and at 10 am, we were right there to get the best seats for any show.
Show Highlights
The show was part of Van Halen’s fourth world tour, considered the largest continental tour in rock and roll history at the time.
Jim Bruce of The Windsor Star praised the band’s musicianship, calling Eddie Van Halen an “exceptionally fine lead guitarist” and said the audience left the show with smiles on their faces. See the review here.