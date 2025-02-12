Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

When Van Halen Issued Fans Fair Warning

My Van Halen Shirt from the tour. Wish I could still fit in this one

Van Halen achieved almost immediate success with their self-titled debut album 1978, by 1981, after years of non-stop touring and recording, the band, though living the dream, was exhausted.

Eddie Van Halen was reportedly ready to kick out bassist Michael Anthony and replace him with Billy Sheehan, and tensions between Eddie and David Lee Roth had reached a boiling point. The situation rose to the point where Eddie considered quitting the group.

Eddie At This Point Almost Went On As A Solo Artist

Eddie started experimenting and working on music that initially seemed like it could be part of a solo project, but Roth heard the material and quickly turned the VH ship around and wrote lyrics, leading to the creation of Fair Warning 1981

Fair Warning was a darker album by Van Halen’s standards. Although Fair Warning was the least commercially successful album, selling “only” double platinum, it quickly became a true fan favorite. It is often considered more of a “fan’s record” than commercial albums like 1984 or 5150, which had broader mainstream appeal.

Fair Warning is the fourth studio album by Van Halen. Released on April 29, 1981, on Warner Bros. Records, the album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200, while the single “So This Is Love?” failed to reach the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 110

What Was The Van Halen WDFA?

Van Halen’s 1981 tour, dubbed “WDFA,” saw them play two or three nights in the same city. This tour and album are often cited today as fan favorites. The three famous live MTV videos come from this tour’s Oakland, CA show. The story behind WDFA? Stood for ” We Don’t F*** Around Tour.”

Van Halen Shows Detroit Love With 3 Cobo Hall Shows

July 3-5th, 1981, all 3 Van Halen shows sold out. Got great seats for the second show at the Hudsons store at Oakland Mall. Hudson had a little-known ticket area downstairs that you could get in line easily, and at 10 am, we were right there to get the best seats for any show.

Show Highlights

The show was part of Van Halen’s fourth world tour, considered the largest continental tour in rock and roll history at the time.

Jim Bruce of The Windsor Star praised the band’s musicianship, calling Eddie Van Halen an “exceptionally fine lead guitarist” and said the audience left the show with smiles on their faces. See the review here.

Concert Do Over- Screamin Scott

Asked a question to you on social media on my facebook.com/screaminscott page. If you had a chance, to go back in time to go for a second time to see a concert, what concert would you see? I was overwhelmed by the response. So I took a moment to narrow down the best of the best of all the suggestions. Here’s a list of the Top 10 concerts and the people who suggested their favorites.

  • Ira Paul 1971 Grand Funk Cobo Arena

    Ira Paul 1971 Grand Funk Cobo Arena Still don’t know why this band is not in the Rock and Roll Hall yet. They have met the requirement for songs, crowd, and overall talent. Still enjoy Mark Farner’s American Band when they are on tour. Mark will be playing McMorran Place Theater in Port Huron, Mi Mar.24, 2023

  • Jeff Moga- Zeppelin at the Silverdome, 1977.

    Jeff Moga- Zeppelin at the Silverdome, 1977.

    Another band that was on my bucket list to see but ran out of time when John Bonham passed away before he played the Silverdome again. Can you imagine seeing them at the Grande Ballroom in 1969?

  • Cherie Lowe- Prince. The Palace.

    https://youtu.be/gzT3iURy2Fc

    Cherie Lowe- Prince. The Palace.

    Prince was so talented it was mind-blowing. The first time I went to a Prince show was his 1999 tour. The guy could play every, and he did play, every instrument throughout the night. Surrounded himself with talent in his band. Still a huge Morris Day fan but love Prince also

  • Tony Salpino III -Kiss tiger stadium June 28, 96

    Tony Salpino III -Kiss tiger stadium June 28, 1996

    Tony! Love to comment on a show I got to see also. Had 6th-row center smack dab in the middle. My girl at the time got claustrophobic and we had to get off the field. Luckily I had press passes for the press box behind homeplate. The stadium shook back and forth and was so over the top. The best KISS show I had ever been to.

  • Gary Bird- Live Aid!! 1985

    Gary Bird- Live Aid!! 1985

    I agree Gary this is one show for the ages. So glad it is on film for all to enjoy for years to come. One of the bands I kick myself for not going to see the live concert. Had many chances to go see them. One of my concerts fails I will never forgive myself.

  • Ross Biondo- David Gilmour 94'. Greatest show I ever saw by a long shot! Pink Floyd

    Ross Biondo- David Gilmour 94′

    One of my favorite guitar players. Makes a Fender guitar speak on its own. Plays with such a feeling.

  • Bobby Lewis -Paul McCartney & Wings... "Wings Over America" tour 1976 Olympia Stadium

    Bobby Lewis -Paul McCartney & Wings… “Wings Over America” tour.

    Never got to see,”WINGS,” in concert but have many DVD’s  of shows. Hope to see Sir Paul a few more times. Last show I got to see was at Little Caesars Arena. I believe he was the first act to play there.

  • Tim Marko- The Who at the Pontiac Silverdome

    Tim Marko- The Who at the Pontiac Silverdome. What a concert. Except Pete did not like the sound inside the Silverdome. Didn’t stop me from going through almost the entire catalog that night.

  • Suzanne Govan Cobo Hall. Jay geils and Mountain we got to meet them in the basement

    Suzanne Govan nothing like a J.Geils concert. Great choice as I have seen them many times in concert and from start to finish. What a party! You are exhausted after a show from cheering encore after encore. Great memories.

  • Don Scarsella- VanHalen July 3, 1981 CoboArena

     Don Scarsella, what a great choice! Wish I could find the Cobo hall footage. I might have it on a bootleg DVD somewhere. But here’s something from that same tour.

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.

