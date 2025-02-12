Who is Maná?: What to Know About the First Spanish-Language Rock Hall Nominated Band

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees were announced today (Feb. 12). There were plenty of takeaways from the list of 14 nominees, but some people might be asking themselves the same question: “Who is Maná?”

If you don’t follow the Spanish-language rock world, then that might explain why you’ve never heard of Maná. In fact, their nomination marks the first time a Spanish-language rock band has been nominated for induction into the Rock Hall.

In a statement to Billboard, lead singer Fher Olvera said, “We’re four guys who grew up in Mexico listening to rock and roll — The Beatles, The [Rolling] Stones, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Santana. We dreamed of sharing our lyrics and music with the world. We wanted to share the sounds and spirit of Mexico and Latin America. To be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is almost impossible to imagine. We’re honored and grateful.”

Olvera added, “We want to share this recognition with all Latinos everywhere, especially the immigrants who are suffering right now. Don’t lose faith. Our people always find a way. Maná loves you. We’ll always be here standing with you.”

Maná, which was previously known as Sombrero Verde, has released 11 albums since 1981. (Their first two albums were released under Sombrero Verde, while the other nine were released under Maná.) The band has sold 40 million records worldwide and has won a slew of honors, including four Grammy Awards, six Latin Grammy Awards, and five No.1 albums on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart.

Of their 11 albums, their 1992 album ¿Dónde jugarán los niños? (Where Will the Children Play?) has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling Spanish-language rock album in history. The album’s lead single, “Oye Mi Amor,” is the most-streamed song by the band on Spotify and Apple Music.

Maná has at least one notable Rock & Roll Hall of Famer excited about their nomination: Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. Walsh told Rolling Stone, “As they sing in Spanish, you may have never heard of them but this is a great band you should know and they certainly deserve to be in the Hall of Fame. Great group of guys – I’d be happy to induct them if they get in.”



Maná is also a massive touring force. Billboard notes the band performed an extensive U.S. tour in 2023, which included a 16-show residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.



“They’re a global touring powerhouse. They sell out everywhere they go from Los Angeles to Mexico City, Buenos Aires to Bogota, Madrid and even London,” said Live Nation president of U.S. concerts Bob Roux. “What I love most about them is every tour has a social cause. They’re always giving back to their community. They have worked tirelessly their entire career, making great records, performing live, and standing up for what they believe in. I can’t think of a more deserving artist to get this prestigious nomination.”

