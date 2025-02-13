Could Amtrack Train Service Return To The Michigan Central Station?

Trains Making A Comeback?
Bill Pugliano / Stringer via Getty Images
Amtrack Train Service might return to the newly renovated Michigan Central Station in Detroit.
Questions arose last year during the Michigan Central Station in Corktown. Ford Motor Company hinted that Amtrak service might return after so many years.
The possibility of resuming Amtrak service somewhere on the campus is still being considered.
Detroit To Toronto By Train Possible?
A story in Crain’s Detroit Business reports that the Michigan Department of Transportation is meeting with consultants this week to discuss future developments for Amtrak’s routes in Michigan as part of a broader effort to explore bringing passenger rail back to Michigan Central Station and connecting Detroit to Toronto by train.
Crain’s reports: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. who delivered a nearly $1 billion restoration of the Michigan Central Station building and campus, is working on returning passenger rail to the train station.
“We have an idea that maybe you can get on a train in Detroit and go straight through to Toronto. There are some things to work out internationally; we’re all working on it.
When Did All The Trains Stop Running At Central Station?
Trains ran through the Michigan Central Station until it closed in 1988. Currently, Amtrak operates a small station in Detroit on Woodward and Baltimore Aven, near West Grand Blvd., that looks more like a typical station.
Ford bought the station in 2018 for $90 million from the Moroun family, which also owns the Ambassador Bridge. It’s expected to spend nearly $1 billion to develop it.
Michigan Central Station (MCS) In Detroit, Michigan
Construction began in response to the opening of the Detroit-Windsor rail tunnel in 1910 and increased passenger traffic. The station was formally dedicated on January 4, 1914
The station had a three-story depot, an office tower, and a waiting room with marble floors and high vaulted ceilings. The station also had a restaurant, lunch counter, barber shop, florist, and bathing facilities and was once the tallest train station in the world.
Detroit Autorama History
The Detroit Autorama: it’s America’s Greatest Hot Rod Show! The show features a select group of 800+ custom and restored vehicles from around the world. More than 140,000 spectators are drawn to Huntington Place over the three day run of Autorama each year. The Detroit Autorama is the quintessential Motor City event, in my estimation. It is a celebration of cars, creativity, and community. I’ve been attending The Detroit Autorama since the ’90s. Every time, I have seen new things and had an awesome time.
Ridler Me This, Autorama
The Detroit Autorama is best known as home to the Don Ridler Memorial Award. The award is presented to the “best in show” to recognize the most “outstanding car shown for the first time.” The Riddler Award has been won by many well-known car designers and builders, such as Chip Foose, Jerry Pennington, Troy Trepanier, and Bobby Alloway. Read on to find out more about the history of the Ridler Award.
Joel’s Notes
When I was a kid, I always got to go to Autorama as a birthday present. It started the year that Fonzie’s Motorcycle (from everyone in America’s favorite TV Show- Happy Days!) was a big attraction (1976?). When we finally got through the massive crowd to get a look at it, there was Fonzie’s Triumph Trophy TR5 motorcycle behind velvet ropes! It was slowly dripping oil into one of those big disposable tin foil pans that you bake a turkey in on Thanksgiving. Autorama has been something special to me every year since.
I have been so lucky to have worked at Rock and Roll Radio stations like WCSX that have appeared at Autorama over the last few decades! The best time was working at the WCSX Booth a few years ago. About 40 years after first seeing Fonzie’s motorcycle, Henry Winkler was appearing at Autorama (2023). He was walking past the WCSX Booth, on his way to sign autographs. I looked up, we made eye contact, and I said “Hello, Henry.” He stopped, looked me right in the eye, and said “Hello!” It only lasted a couple of seconds, but it was a warm, genuine friendly greeting! I felt like I was 7 years old again! Henry Winkler has always been, and always will be, “Cool”!
Yes, Bob Seger DID play Autorama! In the late ’60s and early 70’s Autorama started adding other exhibitions and attractions to Autorama. This included Soap Box Derbies, an MPC Model Car Contest, the Miss Autorama Contest, and live music. Bob Seger performed at several Autoramas. Detroit rock legends, Alice Cooper and Mitch Ryder, also performed live at Autorama. The Bob Seger System first played Autorama in 1968. The Amboy Dukes and The Rationals also played throughout the three-day event.
Despite our best efforts, we were unable to find any photos or recordings of the performances, but here’s early Bob… “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” was released in 1968.
Location, Location, Location
The first Detroit Autorama was held at The University of Detroit Memorial Building (today’s Calihan Hall) on January 31 and February 1, 1953, with only 40 cars. It was hosted by members of the Michigan Hot Rod Association (MHRA), which was made up of smaller clubs at the time such as The Motor City Modifieds, Bearing Burners, Spark Plugs, The Road Kings, Shifters, and Milwinders.
In 1961 , the 9th Annual Detroit Autorama was the first to be held at the new Cobo Hall (today’s Huntington Place). That year featured a new-record: 230 cars displayed in Cobo’s basement. The show started to gain national attention and attract car creators like George Barris (The Original Batmobile, The Monkee Mobile, etc. ), Darryl Starbird, Carl Casper, and “Big Daddy” Ed Roth. The 2024 Autorama features 5 generations of Gotham City vehicles including the original Batmobile.
American actors Burt Ward (left), as Robin, and Adam West, as Batman, ride in the Batmobile in a still from the television series, ‘Batman,’ c. 1967. (Photo by 20th Century Fox/Courtesy of Getty Images)
The Don Ridler Award's History
In 1964, the MHRA created the Don Ridler Memorial Award to recognize the most “outstanding car shown for the first time.” Don Ridler was a big part of his community throughout his life. He did a lot to promote and expand Autorama. Don was the first professional promoter hired by the Autorama organizers. Don was a creative thinker. The Ridler Award was named in his honor to salute creativity: both Don’s creativity and the creativity of those building cars. Find out more about Don Ridler’s life and accomplishments here.
Around 2000, The Ridler Award had another layer added: The Great Eight. Eight cars are chosen to be finalists for The Ridler Award. Around this time as well, the builds for the Ridler Award moved from individuals to professional builds. TV personality, Chip Foose has won The Ridler Award four times… that’s more than any other team or individual.
Perhaps the world's top hot-rod designer, Chip Foose and his contributions to the automotive industry have become legendary in a relatively short amount of time.
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Sign Up For The 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock Insider Newsletter
Get the latest Classic Rock and local stories you need to know about, plus exclusive contests, games, and more!
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.