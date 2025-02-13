Could Amtrack Train Service Return To The Michigan Central Station?

Trains Making A Comeback? Bill Pugliano / Stringer via Getty Images

Amtrack Train Service might return to the newly renovated Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

Questions arose last year during the Michigan Central Station in Corktown. Ford Motor Company hinted that Amtrak service might return after so many years.

The possibility of resuming Amtrak service somewhere on the campus is still being considered.

Detroit To Toronto By Train Possible?

A story in Crain’s Detroit Business reports that the Michigan Department of Transportation is meeting with consultants this week to discuss future developments for Amtrak’s routes in Michigan as part of a broader effort to explore bringing passenger rail back to Michigan Central Station and connecting Detroit to Toronto by train.

Crain’s reports: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. who delivered a nearly $1 billion restoration of the Michigan Central Station building and campus, is working on returning passenger rail to the train station.

“We have an idea that maybe you can get on a train in Detroit and go straight through to Toronto. There are some things to work out internationally; we’re all working on it.

When Did All The Trains Stop Running At Central Station?

Trains ran through the Michigan Central Station until it closed in 1988. Currently, Amtrak operates a small station in Detroit on Woodward and Baltimore Aven, near West Grand Blvd., that looks more like a typical station.

Ford bought the station in 2018 for $90 million from the Moroun family, which also owns the Ambassador Bridge. It’s expected to spend nearly $1 billion to develop it.

Michigan Central Station (MCS) In Detroit, Michigan

Construction began in response to the opening of the Detroit-Windsor rail tunnel in 1910 and increased passenger traffic. The station was formally dedicated on January 4, 1914

The station had a three-story depot, an office tower, and a waiting room with marble floors and high vaulted ceilings. The station also had a restaurant, lunch counter, barber shop, florist, and bathing facilities and was once the tallest train station in the world.

