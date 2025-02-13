Patti Smith Announces 50th Anniversary ‘Horses’ Tour for 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Patti Smith performs during the 5th Annual Light Up The Blues Concert an Evening of Music to Benefit Autism Speaks at Dolby Theatre on April 21, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Rock legend Patti Smith is taking her landmark album ‘Horses’ on tour. She’s set to play the entire 1975 album in full for the first time since 2005. Her show will Kick off in Dublin on October 6, 2025, despite concerns about Smith’s health following a recent on-stage collapse.

Notably, ‘Horses’ has received numerous accolades for its impact on rock history. It earned its spot in the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021, and the National Recording Registry considers it crucial to American culture.

“Please join us to help celebrate the final ride of our irreverent thoroughbred,” said Smith to AXS TV.

The tour will cover major cities around the world. After stops in Madrid and London, it will head to the U.S. with shows in Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago. She will perform alongside two original band members, Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, as well as bassist Tony Shanahan and guitarist Jackson Smith.

In addition to the highly anticipated tour, fans can look forward to a special tribute show on March 26 at Carnegie Hall, New York. The event will celebrate the artist’s legacy with performances by music stars like Michael Stipe, Kim Gordon, Matt Berninger, Karen O, Angel Olsen, and Sharon Van Etten.

Tickets drop on February 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can snag early tickets through Ticketmaster’s pre-sale starting February 12.