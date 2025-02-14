Jack White Releases ‘No Name Live EP,’ Embarks On ‘No Name Tour’

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jack White performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Detroit rock artist Jack White released a new live album titled “No Name Live EP” on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, ahead of the launch of his “No Name Tour.”

Available on all streaming platforms, White’s live EP follows the surprise release of his studio album “No Name” in July 2024.

The “No Name Live EP” features five tracks recorded during his 2024 tour, during which he surprised fans with performances at intimate venues.

The album’s tracklist includes the following:

“That’s How I’m Feeling,” presented live at Bluebird Theater in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 8, 2024 “Old Scratch Blues,” presented live at Odeon Theatre in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Dec. 11, 2024 “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” presented live at The EARL in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 29, 2024 “Morning at Midnight,” presented live at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut, on Sept. 10, 2024 “Rough on Rats (If You’re Asking),” presented live at Trees in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 13, 2024

“No Name” represents White’s sixth studio album production and has garnered a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. White boasts an impressive 36 solo Grammy nominations and 46 overall nominations, with 16 Grammy wins throughout his career.