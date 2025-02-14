David Coverdale Offers Super-Extra (But Sweet) Valentine’s Day Message

If you’re looking for some love this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Whitesnake singer David Coverdale.

The frontman had a special holiday video message for fans on the Whitesnake YouTube channel. Coverdale, with a bouquet of pink roses in hand, opens the clip by saying, “Darlings! Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake: Roses are pink, violets are blue, I love Whitesnake, and these are for you.”

He continues, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves, wherever you are in this amazing world we share! Stay safe and well and know you are truly loved beyond measure. Happy V-Day, baby!”

The video then closes with the Whitesnake hit “Is This Love” as animated rose pedals cover the screen.

Now, some may view this video as cheesy (or “super-extra,” as we noted in the headline), but you can tell Coverdale is sincere in his very sweet Valentine’s Day message to fans. Honestly, Coverdale had us as soon as he exclaimed “Darlings!”

‘Is This Love’ Was Originally Written for Tina Turner

Since Coverdale’s video closed with “Is This Love,” it made us think of this fun fact: The power ballad was originally penned for Tina Turner.



In a 2022 retrospective video, Coverdale says, “My friends and associates at EMI Records were looking for songs to follow up Tina’s astonishing success story. The album [‘Private Dancer’] with ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ was huge, global, and they were looking for songs. They knew I was going away to do the old correlation of song ideas and said, ‘If you come up with anything that you think might be good for Tina — because they knew I was a huge fan — let us know. So that was the idea. The original idea for ‘Is This Love” was for Tina.”



He continues, “[Whitesnake guitarist] John Sykes and I had rented a villa in the south of France…and John and I had different hours. He had owl hours, and I had daytime ‘Davey’ hours. He’d sort of stagger out of his room to get coffee as I was tinkering away and now turning the volume up at about four in the afternoon. He said, ‘What’s that? That’s nice!’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s not for us. It’s for Tina Turner.’ Anyway, he gets his coffee and sits down and just that’s playing…It was just this organic thing. These things just fed into these beautiful ideas I never would’ve come up with.”



Coverdale concluded, “And when [record label] Geffen heard it, I said, ‘No, no, no. This is for Tina Turner.’ [And Geffen responded] ‘No, it’s not.’ And it’s one of the biggest songs that we have.”

