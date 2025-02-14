Royal Oak Planning Commission Approves Sheetz Gas Station Amid Community Outcry

Despite significant public opposition, the Royal Oak Planning Commission voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, to approve Sheetz opening a gas station and car wash at West 14 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. This request has now been moved to the city commission for approval.

The decision came after a public comment period where dozens of community members voiced concerns about traffic, safety around a 24/7 business, and the potential impact of big competition for local companies.

Residents shared their worries about increased traffic, pollution, crime, and noise associated with the Sheetz opening. Some, such as Jack Sebring, 27, argued that the site could be better used for multi-family or mixed-use development instead of an additional gas station and car wash.

Commissioner Sharlan Douglas defended the project, saying in comments published by The Detroit News, “Honestly, the fury over this feels out of proportion to the project; it’s a gas station and a car wash. I mean, there’s a gas station and convenience store across the street that people don’t seem to object to.”

A petition submitted by the property’s owner, Broder Sachse Real Estate, requested that the West 14 Mile Road property be divided into three parcels, with two rezoned from a general industrial to a general business classification.

According to The Detroit News, the rezoned properties would have two tenants. One would be the Sheetz gas station with eight double-sided fuel pumps, a convenience store selling packaged alcoholic beverages, a restaurant and drive-thru, and an outdoor cafe. The second would be an automatic car wash, noted Steve Robinson, Broder Sachse Real Estate’s acquisition and development vice president.

“We are grateful to the Royal Oak Planning Commission for their decisive approval of the landowner’s request to rezone the site at 3200 West 14 Mile Road,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public affairs manager, in a statement obtained by Local 4 News Detroit. “This decision underscores the Commission’s dedication to driving growth, attracting investment, and creating good job opportunities that will benefit the entire community.”