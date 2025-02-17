Josef Newgarden Was Right – Daytona 500 was better in the 90’s

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — 1997: Jeff Gordon (No. 24) leads Dale Jarrett (No. 88) during the running of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway. Together, the pair has combined for six Daytona 500 victories. Before retiring as a driver, Jarrett won the event in 1993, 1996 and 2000. Gordon, who is still active, has won in 1997, 1999, and 2005. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

When IndyCar star Josef Newgarden tweeted that he wanted “90’s style racing back at Daytona,” he hit on something every longtime NASCAR fan knows: the restrictor plate era from 1988 to 2004 was the golden age of Daytona 500 racing.

NASCAR Daytona 500, Jeff Gordon (24) in action, taking checkered flag and winning race, Daytona, FL 2/14/1999

Lets be clear about one thing…I’m NOT pinning this on the drivers – William Byron survived the crash at the end and gets a back to back win (good for him and Rick Hendricks)…but the NASCAR generated “made for social media” green/white/checkered chaos that has become the Daytona 500 is becoming fatiguing.

Restrictor Plate Era of The Daytona 500 – 1988 to 2004

Dale Earnhardt performs during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Why do I love this era so much? First off, it wasn’t the wreck-filled chaos we see today. It was a time when speed, strategy, and smart drafting decided races. The best drivers could work their way to the front, and slingshot passes, not aggressive blocks, determined the finish.

Look at some of the incredible moments from that era:

1988 – Bobby Allison wins, with his son Davey finishing second in a historic father-son 1-2.

– Bobby Allison wins, with his son Davey finishing second in a historic father-son 1-2. 1990 – Dale Earnhardt dominates, only to blow a tire on the final lap, handing a shocking win to Derrike Cope.

– Dale Earnhardt dominates, only to blow a tire on the final lap, handing a shocking win to Derrike Cope. 1993 – Dale Jarrett holds off Earnhardt in the “Dale & Dale Show,” called by Ned Jarrett in one of the most emotional finishes ever.

– Dale Jarrett holds off Earnhardt in the “Dale & Dale Show,” called by Ned Jarrett in one of the most emotional finishes ever. 1998 – Earnhardt finally wins the Daytona 500 after 20 years of heartbreak, and every crew member on pit road celebrates.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. driver of the #3 Monte Carlo Chevrolet is congratulated by rival pit crew members after winning the NASCAR Winston Cup Daytona 500 on February 15, 1998 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

2001 – Michael Waltrip wins his first race, but it’s overshadowed by Dale Earnhardt’s tragic crash, changing NASCAR forever.

– Michael Waltrip wins his first race, but it’s overshadowed by Dale Earnhardt’s tragic crash, changing NASCAR forever. 2003 – A rain-shortened Daytona 500 gives Michael Waltrip another win, but it’s one of the more controversial endings.

What made this the best Daytona 500 racing?

This era wasn’t just about great races—it was about legendary drivers at their peak. Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Bill Elliott, Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett, Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, Bobby Labonte, and Sterling Marlin all fought for wins in this period. The best car didn’t just sit in the pack—it could break away, control the draft, and dictate the race.

Jeff Gordon (No. 24) leads Dale Jarrett (No. 88) during the running of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

Now, Daytona races feel more like a lottery. The modern aero package keeps the field stuck together, where one bad push or block wipes out half the field. Overtime finishes and double-file restarts lead to crash-fests instead of strategic battles.

Remember the plane crash on the aircraft carrier in “Hunt For Red October”? Admiral Painter looked at Jack Ryan and said “This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we’ll be lucky to live through it”. I feel that way watching the 500 now. I’m anxious for the drivers. The late race blocking and bump drafting through corners has gotten WAY out of control.

Ryan Preece, driver of the #60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford flips after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The restrictor plate era was the perfect balance—high-speed, pack racing without the over-the-top wrecks and luck-based finishes of today. NASCAR should look at what made that time so great and bring back more of that racing style.

Josef Newgarden is right. The golden age of the Daytona 500 was 1988-2004—and we may never see anything like it again.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.