3 Shocking Facts About the Murder of Vlogger Gabby Petito Revealed in Netflix’s Documentary

American Murder: Gabby Petito. (L to R) Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in American Murder: Gabby Petito.

The tragic murder of aspiring travel vlogger, 22-year-old Gabby Petito gained widespread attention and continues to haunt the public. Her story took a devastating turn in September 2021 when her remains were found in Wyoming after she had been reported missing. As her case unfolded, it garnered national attention, and the subsequent investigation into her death.

Now Netflix’s docuseries, American Murder: Gabby Petito, dives into the details of the case and presents several shocking facts about the murder of Gabby Petito.

American Murder: Gabby Petito | Official Trailer | Netflix

Brian Laundrie’s Plan for an Alibi

Brian Laundrie was Petito’s fiancé and companion on a van-life journey across the U.S. for four months which they documented on social media. The trip began in July 2021, but Petito disappeared in August 2027. After killing her by strangulation on August 27, 2021, Laundrie still used her credit cards to make it seem like she was still alive.

FBI agent Loretta Bush said in the docuseries, “He [Laundrie] stops at multiple gas stations. Through credit card records, we know that he uses Gabby’s debit card to pay for gas.” She added, “Also, on the trip there is a Zelle transaction from Gabby to Brian that says, ‘Goodbye Brian, I’ll never ask you for anything again’ and transfers $700 from Gabby’s account to Brian’s account.”

Bush said that Laundrie also tried to cover the fact that Petito was already dead by sending text messages from his phone to Petito’s phone and using her phone to reply to him. “We know that Gabby was deceased, and Brian was using multiple devices to send this to himself. What this did was send him from going to being a missing person to making him a federal fugitive,” according to the Daily Mail.

Laundrie was reported missing after authorities began to question him about Petito. He was later found dead on October 20, 2021, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, along with a notebook in which he admitted to killing Petito.

Gabby Petito’s Ex Revealed Possible Motive

Petito’s ex revealed that she was planning to leave Laundrie. Her ex, identified only as Jackson, mentioned that Petito said, “’I have a plan. I think I want to leave him. I’m going to do it. I have to figure out when to do it.’ He added, “From the sound of her voice, and the way she was saying it, I think that she wasn’t sure of what he would do or what he could do.”

Laundrie’s Mom Chilling Letter

Although Laundrie’s mother’s chilling letter has been exposed prior to the airing of the Netflix docuseries, it still shocked the audience, especially since Laundrie’s parents and sister did not respond when Petito’s parents reached out to them.

Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s mother, wrote him a letter saying, “I just want you to remember I will always Love you and I know you will always Love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing will or could ever divide us… If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body I will bring show up with a shovel and garbage bags.”

The letter was undated, and Roberta said it was unrelated to Petito. However, Petito’s parents challenged it since Roberta also wrote outside the envelope containing the letter, “burn after reading.”

American Murder: Gabby Petito is available for streaming on Netflix.