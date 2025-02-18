Support Grows for Abandoned Children in Pontiac and Flood Victims in Southwest Detroit

Here’s a look at two major events in Detroit that have sparked a community response, from abandoned children in Pontiac to flooding in southwest Detroit.

Last week, three siblings were found abandoned in their Pontiac home after being left there by their mother for 4-5 years. The children—15-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl, and 12-year-old girl—were living in terrible conditions, surviving on weekly deliveries of prepared food. When first responders arrived, they found rooms piled with garbage up to four feet high, along with mold and human excrement throughout the house.

The children are now being cared for by a relative, and their mother was arrested. In response, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office appealed for help, asking for donations to support the children. As of Tuesday, the office announced they had received enough clothing donations, and are now shifting their focus to educational supplies and other resources to help the children thrive. Anyone wishing to donate can do so through a qualified fund, which is tax-deductible.

Meanwhile, in southwest Detroit, residents are still recovering from a devastating water main break. Early Monday morning, a 54-inch transmission line broke, flooding the Beard and Rowan streets area. Around 150-200 homes were affected, with many residents forced to evacuate their homes by raft after losing water, heat, and power. Vehicles were submerged, and people left with little more than the clothes on their backs. The flood zone stretched from Chatfield Street to Lafayette Boulevard, and from Lewerenz Street to Solvay Street. But in the face of this disaster, Detroit’s community has rallied together to help.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced that both the Great Lakes Water Authority and Detroit’s Water and Sewage Department will split the costs 50/50 to cover uninsured damage. Meanwhile, the city is offering hotel accommodations, meals, shelter for pets, and transportation for those whose cars were damaged. For additional support, those affected can call 313-774-5261 for 24/7 help with damage claims.

Council Member Gabriela Santiago also shared a list of community resources. Families can find shelter and donate supplies at Patton and Kemeny recreation centers:

Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere St. (313-628-2000)

at 2301 Woodmere St. (313-628-2000) Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort St. (313-628-2819)

Donations for those affected by the flooding are being accepted at both centers, including items like blankets, jackets, pet crates, leashes, collars, dog food, and water. Donations are also being accepted at Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (formerly All Saints Center) at 8300 Longworth. Detroiters Helping Each Other, a community group founded by Jessica Ramirez, is also collecting donations at her home at 2501 Pearl Street. They are asking for:

Air mattresses

Blankets

Socks and shoes (all sizes)

Nonperishable foods and refrigerated items

Toiletries (toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, etc.)

Pet food and supplies

Ramirez says donations can be dropped off any time on her porch. She noted, “We check our porch every hour. People have different work schedules, so there’s no set time limit.”

If anyone urgently needs help, the American Red Cross is offering assistance and can provide hotel vouchers for those with no other place to go. They can be reached at 313-833-4440.

As we see these challenging situations unfold, the people of Detroit are showing the power of community support through generosity and unity.

