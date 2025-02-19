Birmingham Hotels Cashing in on Final Black Sabbath Show

Whenever a city hosts a major event that will feature an influx of visitors, it’s typical that local hotels will increase their rates. That is clearly the case for hotels in Birmingham, England for the final Black Sabbath show in July.

According to Birmingham Live, some of the local hotels have increased their room rates by as high as 725%. One hotel the outlet searched for on Hotels.com was the three-star Apollo Hotel. For a typical Saturday, their “superior” double room (without breakfast) goes for £75 ($94.39 USD). However, on Saturday, July 5, which is the night of the concert, that same room is going for £619 ($779.06 USD).

Another example of the extreme price hikes can be found at a Travelodge. A standard room on a typical Saturday runs for around £53.99 ($67.95 USD). On the night of the final Black Sabbath show, that same room will cost £319.99 ($402.73 USD).

Despite the price gouging, there will be plenty of people who will end up paying these big prices, considering the epicness of this show.

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline an all-day concert taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.

In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

