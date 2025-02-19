Buying Dog Clothes – Challenge Accepted

Doni's dogs, Chewy and Biscuit show off their new clothes. Doni bought them coats. Spoiled much?

I’ve seen some ridiculously cute dogs what we’re wearing some kind of outfit… clothes or other accessories, but I’ve never been one for buying dog clothes… until now.

Have I made fun of people for buying dog clothes and dressing their dogs up? Maybe. Mostly, I just made fun of my sister’s wife for putting sweaters on their dogs since they live in Texas… I do have to admit though, their dachshund, Carly, does look adorable wearing her SpongeBob sweater.

Why I Am Buying Dog Clothes

I was at the vet a couple of months ago and one of their staff suggested I get my dog, Biscuit a sweater. He has really bad allergies. We have tried everything we can think of to help him, without much success. The staff member said, “Why don’t you get him a sweater? It would knock down the amount of contaminants he comes in contact with.” I thought this made a ton of sense, so I bought Biscuit a Lions jersey and he loves it. When I show it to him he jumps around and wags his tail like crazy.

Donielle Flynn Biscuits first outfit. Doni bout his a Lions jersey and he loves it! This was Doni’s first shot at buying dog clothes.

I noticed that my other dog, Chewy, kept giving me the eyeballs every time I put Biscuit’s jersey on him. It sounds crazy, but I felt like she was a little sad that she didn’t have one.

On Valentine’s Day, I stopped my our local Premier Pet Supply store. I really love this store and how it’s run. The owners are hardworking local people and I believe several of their stores have cats that they’ve rescued and now live in the store. Also they have a large selection and their gear is good quality. I bought Chewy a wrap around vest and Biscuit a second coat. At this point I have 100% converted over: I am that person buying dog clothes. There is no escaping this.

Donielle Flynn Doni’s senior lady, Chewy likes her vest, but is way more interested in a treat. Chewy is 11 years old but her dog mom is new to the world of buying dog clothes.

Are a Lot of People Buying Dog Clothes?

PetSmart released survey results that said over 70% of pet owners dress their pets up for Halloween. I find these results sus. In all my time hitting the mean streets for Halloween trick or treating either as a child or parent, seldom have I seen a pet dressed up for Halloween. Having said that, Halloween costumes for pets is a booming business.

I would say that 70% of the people that bring their dogs out for Pirates & Pups weekend at the Michigan Renaissance Festival do have some sort of costume for their dogs. It’s one of my favorite weekends at Ren Fest.

Destine and his dog, Faith. Faith was a very friendly little lady and wore a pirate hat.

Dogs Wearing Costumes

I promise this video will make you laugh at some point. Enjoy! To all my fellow dog owners, join me! LOL! Let’s get those dogs some clothes!

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.