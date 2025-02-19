Led Zeppelin Footage Found After Sitting in Drawer for 45 Years

Some previously unseen footage of Led Zeppelin has been found and uploaded to YouTube.

According to the video’s description on the video platform, the 13-minute Super 8 film was from Zeppelin’s July 24, 1979 show in Copenhagen, Denmark, which ended up being the band’s final show in the country.

Per LedZepNews.com, the footage, which can be seen here, was filmed by Lennart Ström, who said he kept the film “in a drawer all the years.” Ström noted he took the Super 8 camera to the show “to test a new film that would work indoors.” He said, “It was no problem geting the camera in, it was quite small and I think I had it in my trousers on my back. Filming wasn’t that often done in those days. They looked more for audio equipment.”

Ström mentioned he filmed this Led Zeppelin show in a June 2024 comment on the podcast page for Heart of Markness. Classic Rock reports, “Since then, Ström’s footage has been scanned by US company Reel Revival Film and color-corrected by The Pink Floyd Research Group, before being matched with an audio recording from the show.”

The 13-minute footage contains clips of a number of song performances, including “Black Dog,” “Kashmir,” “Achilles Last Stand,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” and more.

News of this footage comes as Led Zeppelin is enjoying renewed interest thanks to the new documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin. Since first opening on Feb. 6, Box Office Mojo reports the documentary has grossed $6.6 million worldwide.

As previously reported, the film made $2.6 million in its opening weekend, which was enough to come in at No. 7 in the domestic weekend box office tallies. Becoming Led Zeppelin appeared on 369 IMAX screens and that its gross was the biggest domestic opening weekend ever for an IMAX-exclusive music release. The $2.6 million gross was exceptionally well considering it was Super Bowl weekend and film box offices tend to take a backseat to the “Big Game.”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights