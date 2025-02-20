New Metallica Watches – Killing Time

Metallica group photo taken in promotion of 72 Seasons Photo: Tim Saccenti

Not all bands are created equal… especially when it comes to merchandise. The Metallica watches from Nixon take another step forward in that lane. Who is the best band at merchandising? The hottest band in the world, of course. It’s got to be KISS. I’d put the Beatles in a close second and the Rolling Stones in a strong third. By the way, Nixon also has a Rolling Stones collection.

Those are my best guesses, but the numbers tell a different story. Which metal band made the most off of merchandise last year? According to loudwire.com, it’s Iron Maiden. Quoting a survey done by Custom Ink, the average Iron Maiden fan spends $422 a year on Iron Maiden merch.

Metallica has a strong, well-organized merch section on metallica.com. Here’s a look at some of their newest items. For starters, Metallica just announced its collaboration with Nixon watches inspired by Metallica albums.

Metallica Sentry Watch

Metallica Sentry Stainless Steel Watch | Black / Kill Em All | Metallica x Nixon Wristwatch The Metallica x Nixon Sentry Stainless Steel watch is a limited edition collaboration for Metallica fans. The dial pays homage to the classic Kill Em All Metallica album.

The Sentry Stainless Steel Kill ‘Em All watch features a Kill ‘Em All hammer hour hand and a Metallica Barb second hand. This limited edition watch is selling for $300.

Metallica 51-30 Watch

Nixon x Metallica Master Of Puppets 51-30 Watch | Metallica.com Nixon x Metallica 2025 collection!

This style of Metallica watches is “dive-ready 300m/30 ATM water resistance and solid stainless steel construction” per Metallica’s website. Asking price is $550.

There are two more Nixon watches in the collection. The Time Teller Ride the Lightning watch is priced at $150 and features a dial inspired by the album art and a Metallica Barb second hand and the The Sentry Stainless Steel 72 Seasons edition channels the striking yellow album art and sells for $300.

What About “Enter Sandman” Themed Metallica Watches?

Right? Wouldn’t you think? I guess that “Enter Sandman” Metallica watches would be hard though… the Black album is just… black. And “Killing Time” would be cool, but since it’s a cover, things might be a little stickier.

Metallica’s on line shop has a sick amount of merch options and a lot of them are over $500. You can buy signed platinum albums, You can even buy a Metallica pinball machine for around 10K with tax.

Stern Pinball x Metallica Remastered - 2024 Premium Model | Metallica.com The long-awaited second edition of Stern Pinball x Metallica has arrived!

This isn’t the first time that Stern has made Metallica pinball machines. Here’s a look at a couple from the past.

The Custom Ink survey also found that metal fans are the most likely to buy merch at 40%, compared to 25% rock fans. Hug it in, James… Hug it in.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images James Hetfield of Metallica on stage. Metallica watches the crowd.

photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

