New Michigan March, April and May Forecast is Here

It’s been a brutal 2025 in Michigan when it comes to weather, and the same is true for much of the country. Unlike past years, it’s simply been colder throughout North America this winter, so chances are people are ready for some relief. We’re looking ahead to spring, because it can’t come soon enough. The positive news is that it’s this time of year when temperatures usually slowly start to turn warmer, so even if spring seems like a lifetime away, it may at least feel warmer soon.

The latest spring forecast from the Weather Channel gives us insight into what to expect from March through May in the U.S.

Michigan Spring Weather Forecast

The spring outlook, issued by The Weather Company and Atmospheric this month, looks at the nation’s weather for March, April and May. “Spring is just around the corner, which means there is light at the end of the tunnel for those impacted by a siege of winter storms and bouts of arctic air since the start of the new year,” they note.

In their forecast, they note some general trends across the U.S. If you’re looking for the warmest temperatures this spring, they note that the southern tier might experience the biggest boost in warm temps. It may also be an “especially warm spring from the Southwest into the Southern Plains” and bring some “stubbornly cool conditions” in some areas of the Northwest and parts of the Northeast.

As for Michigan, the three-month forecast has most of the state experiencing “slightly above” normal temperatures. Hey, we’ll take it. Parts of the tip of the mitten and the upper part of the U.P. are looking at “slightly below” normal temperatures. In regards to the Midwest as a whole, “The expansiveness of above-average temperatures might nudge farther north in parts of the Midwest, Plains and Rockies as we head into April and then May,” they note.

Let the countdown to spring begin. The Farmer’s Almanac states that even though “traditionally, we celebrate the first day of spring on March 21,” astronomers and calendar manufacturers “now say that the spring season starts on March 20 in all time zones in North America.” The spring equinox does mark the start of spring, and National Calendar Day adds that spring starts “on the March or vernal equinox, which is when the amount of sunshine is approximately 12 hours long.” The amount of sunlight per day will keep going up until the first day of Summer.”

