Ernie – Detroit Tigers – Voice of the Turtle
The 2025 Detroit Tigers feel different. Last season’s run into the playoffs wasn’t just a glimpse of potential—it was a statement. This team is young, hungry, and built to contend. As spring training begins, there’s a buzz around the Tigers that hasn’t been this strong in years. The long winter in Michigan finally feels like it’s behind us, and with it comes the most hopeful words a baseball fan can hear: pitchers and catchers have reported.
But before we get too deep into predictions, lineups, and expectations, there’s one tradition we should all observe. Because no matter how much the team changes, one thing remains the same—Ernie Harwell and The Voice of the Turtle.
Ernie Harwell, The Detroit Tigers and the Voice of the Turtle
For decades, Harwell, the beloved voice of the Tigers, signaled the true arrival of spring by reciting a passage from the Song of Solomon before the first broadcast of spring training:
“For, lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.”
It was more than just words. It was a ritual, a sign that baseball had returned, and with it, the warmth of summer nights at the ballpark, the crack of the bat, and the hope that this might be the year.
Harwell may be gone, but his spirit is woven into the fabric of Tigers baseball. His voice still echoes in the memories of fans who grew up listening to him call games, painting pictures with words that made you feel like you were right there at the ballpark, no matter where you were.
So as we look forward to a Tigers season filled with promise, let’s take a moment to honor Ernie, as we always do. Whether it’s reading The Voice of the Turtle or just taking a quiet second to remember the man who brought the game to life for generations, we know he’s still with us.
A special season is coming, and just like always, Ernie is leading us into it.