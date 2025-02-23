Dance Floor Self-Defense Fearlessly Unleashed
Back in my dancing days of the ’90s, on occasion, dudes would dance up behind us with pelvic thrusts and what-not. I couldn’t believe how they would embarrass themselves. This is still going on? I can’t even. We checked in with Jenny-Jenny on Big Jim’s House to find out her dance floor self-defense tips.
Jenny-Jenny’s Dance Floor Self-Defense Tips – Bark At Them
In our conversation, Jenny-Jenny told us her biggest dance floor self-defense tip, “Gotta outweird them. That’s like the key. You know how many times I’ve turned around and just started barking at somebody? And sometimes they’re a little bit intrigued, actually, but sometimes they’ll go away, finally.”
How often has Jenny-Jenny done this? “Oh, all the time. You’ve never just like barked at somebody?” I admitted that I had never barked and my own dance floor self-defense was considerably weaker than Jenny-Jenny’s saying, “I wish I had thought of barking. I just, you know, swore at them profusely.” I admitted that some middle-fingers may have been involved as well.
Jenny-Jenny replied, “Yeah, definitely some middle finger dance moves going on at that point. Oh, the dance moves is the cherry on top. You know, being a weirdo on the dance floor.” I have to say, I love this tactic. I also highly recommend listening to the full conversation below. Jenny-Jenny’s dance floor self-defense bark is something you should hear for yourself. lol
Jenny-Jenny’s Dance Floor Self-Defense Plan
Maybe These Dance-Up Dudes Don’t Know How to Dance
I found some dance floor etiquette tips from a regular club-goer. His first tip: “Keep your hands to yourself.” PS: This topic isn’t meant to vilify men. This is meant to help educate those who may not be fully aware.
I also found a video for a better way to approach a woman on the dance floor:
Personally, when I think of the dance-up dudes of the ’90s, nothing beats Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell‘s “Night at the Roxbury.” And the best dance scene award goes to…