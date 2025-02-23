Dance Floor Self-Defense Fearlessly Unleashed

Ladies, if you're on the dance floor and a strange comes dancing up behind you, what do you do? The Big Jim's House conversation on dance floor self-defense. Jenny-Jenny's tip may surprise you. Photo by Giuseppe Manfra

Back in my dancing days of the ’90s, on occasion, dudes would dance up behind us with pelvic thrusts and what-not. I couldn’t believe how they would embarrass themselves. This is still going on? I can’t even. We checked in with Jenny-Jenny on Big Jim’s House to find out her dance floor self-defense tips.

Jenny-Jenny’s Dance Floor Self-Defense Tips – Bark At Them

In our conversation, Jenny-Jenny told us her biggest dance floor self-defense tip, “Gotta outweird them. That’s like the key. You know how many times I’ve turned around and just started barking at somebody? And sometimes they’re a little bit intrigued, actually, but sometimes they’ll go away, finally.”

Screamin Scott Screamin’ Scott and Jenny-Jenny of the streets with WCSX.

How often has Jenny-Jenny done this? “Oh, all the time. You’ve never just like barked at somebody?” I admitted that I had never barked and my own dance floor self-defense was considerably weaker than Jenny-Jenny’s saying, “I wish I had thought of barking. I just, you know, swore at them profusely.” I admitted that some middle-fingers may have been involved as well.

Jenny-Jenny replied, “Yeah, definitely some middle finger dance moves going on at that point. Oh, the dance moves is the cherry on top. You know, being a weirdo on the dance floor.” I have to say, I love this tactic. I also highly recommend listening to the full conversation below. Jenny-Jenny’s dance floor self-defense bark is something you should hear for yourself. lol

Jenny-Jenny’s Dance Floor Self-Defense Plan

Maybe These Dance-Up Dudes Don’t Know How to Dance

I found some dance floor etiquette tips from a regular club-goer. His first tip: “Keep your hands to yourself.” PS: This topic isn’t meant to vilify men. This is meant to help educate those who may not be fully aware.

I also found a video for a better way to approach a woman on the dance floor:

Personally, when I think of the dance-up dudes of the ’90s, nothing beats Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell‘s “Night at the Roxbury.” And the best dance scene award goes to…

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.