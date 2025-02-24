Black Sabbath Concert Film Available for Free on YouTube

Black Sabbath continues to be a hot topic in the rock world thanks to the announcement of their final show in July. Until then, fans can get their live fix of the iconic metal band thanks to a concert film now available for free on YouTube.

The concert film that’s now available is Live…Gathered In Their Masses. Originally released in 2013 as a live album and concert film, Live…Gathered In Their Masses was recorded during Sabbath’s 2013 world tour over the course of two shows at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The show’s setlist features some of the band’s biggest songs, including “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid, and more.



The setlist also features “God Is Dead?”, which was the lead single off of Sabbath’s final studio album 13. This single went on to win the band a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline an all-day concert taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights