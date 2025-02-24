Detroit Auto Show Ready to Roll Again in January 2026

Media and guests gather on stage to look at Ford vehicles and speak with Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Ford President and CEO Jim Farley at a Ford "Detroit Proud" event at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place on January 9, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Auto Show opens to the public on January 11th and runs through January 20th .

Officials with the Detroit Auto Show have announced the show will return to downtown Detroit next January 14-25, 2026. Next year’s show will mark the second consecutive year that it will take place in January, following a shift to winter from its previous fall schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2025, the show attracted more than 275,000 attendees throughout its 11-day run. According to a WXYZ-TV report, auto show officials estimate an economic impact of up to $370 million.

Throughout the event, attendees had opportunities to discover 34 auto brands, witness four indoor tracks, explore nearly 500 vehicles, and encounter dynamic activations. Additionally, The Gallery at the Detroit Auto Show returned for the first time in seven years to feature more than 50 ultra-luxury vehicles.

“Having just concluded the show’s incredible return to its traditional time slot, we’re excited to announce next year’s dates and keep the momentum going,” said Todd Szott, the 2026 Detroit Auto Show chair, in a prepared statement shared with WXYZ-TV. “January is synonymous with cars in the Motor City, and we expect plenty of auto-centric experiences to, once again, be on tap for the 2026 show.”

Key events for the 2026 show include the following:

Media and Industry Days: Jan. 14 and 15

Charity Preview: Jan. 16

Public Show: Jan. 17-25

In 2026, major partners will return to enhance the show’s offerings for attendees, including a Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix.