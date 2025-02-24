Remaining Hooters Restaurants In Michigan Rumored To All Close Soon

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) A general view of Hooters restaurant on January 12, 2007 in Seoul, South Korea.

Hooters Restaurants In Michigan days are numbered. The once grand chicken, wings, and skimpy orange shorts-clad servers might soon be a memory.

How Many Hooters Restaurants Are Left In Michigan?

The last three Hooters in Michigan include Taylor, Flint, and Saginaw. Hooters started as a small concept but eventually grew into a billion-dollar global business.

Hooters started the “Breasturant” concept, which was meant to attract customers by providing good food and eye candy. For a while, this worked and created a global phenomenon, but in the last decade and a half, things have been trending downward.

Hooters have been around since the 1980s and, for a while, was a kind of restaurant. One where women wear revealing clothing while waiting on you during your meal. It was almost a rite of passage event that some men would take with their sons at a certain age. Since then, things have changed as many people have stopped visiting the chain, and they have competition.

Wing stores started increasing the competition venues like Twin Peaks, Wingstop, Detroit Wing Company, Buffalo Wild Wing.s

Hooters Is Reportedly Preparing To File For Bankruptcy

According to a new Bloomberg report, hooters of America is reportedly working with its creditors to restructure its business via bankruptcy.

According to the report — which cites sources with knowledge of the proceedings — Hooters is working with the Ropes & Gray law firm to prepare a filing. The plans are reportedly not final, but if they do come to fruition, the court portion of the bankruptcy would likely begin in the next few months.

Hooters History

No fooling but Hooters was appropriately incorporated on April Fool’s Day, 1983, when six businessmen with no previous restaurant experience got together and decided to open a place they couldn’t get kicked out of. Soon after, on October 4th of that year, the doors to the first Hooters Restaurant opened in Clearwater, Florida.

Best Michigan Places for Delicious Chicken

Nothing says summertime like fried chicken. As a kid, I remember that whenever my family went to a picnic, my dad would bring fried chicken, and everyone loved it. Granted, it was KFC fried chicken, but it didn’t matter, because fried chicken is simply a summertime staple at any picnic or gathering. Michigan has so many fantastic restaurants, and many of them specialize in fried chicken. While I usually think of that cuisine as more of a Southern food, we Michiganders have are own versions that are just as tasty. Also, as a vegetarian, I have to say that I’ve had some great vegetarian versions of the popular American food. They can be hit or miss, but the hits make it worth it. So, if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, where do you go? We’ve scoured the state to find some of the best restaurants that offer fried chicken out there. We have spots from all over the Mitten, so no matter where you live, hopefully you’ll find an option near you. Also, at each of these restaurants, you can tell the owners and workers have such pride about their establishment and food. It’s really inspiring. That’s all the more reason to try any and all of the restaurants listed below, whether you’re in the mood for chicken or another tasty dish. What’s your favorite place to grab a plate of chicken? Reach out to me on social media and let me know.























































