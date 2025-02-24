Kevin Cronin Details What Led to REO Speedwagon Retiring from Touring

Kevin Cronin opened up in a new interview and gave his side of what happened with REO Speedwagon and their retirement from touring.

News of REO Speedwagon ending touring broke in September 2024 with the reason being “irreconcilable differences” between Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall. At that time, Hall said in a statement, “Never ever thought it would end like this and I’m heartbroken. Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of ALL the amazing love & support.”

In October 2024, Cronin issued a statement saying, “I will always hold out hope that REO Speedwagon can be rescued. This band is my life’s work, and I would never do anything except what I feel is in REO’s best interests. But in any case, I am going to make the most of the rest of our 2024 tour dates. I love this band and I love our loyal fans, and I will be giving my 100% effort to the upcoming shows.”

The aforementioned “irreconcilable differences” between Cronin and Hall began in 2024 when Hall stepped away from the band to recover from back surgery. Cronin says that after he saw Hall’s x-rays, he suggested Hall take all of 2024 to recover, which he says Hall “didn’t take very kindly to.” (Hall did end up stepping away from the band and didn’t tour with them at all in 2024.)

Cronin then mentioned Hall had some demands when talks began about him returning to touring with the band. Cronin didn’t detail specifically what these demands were and noted that some things are “meant to stay within the band.” However, he did say, “I found the two main demands… one of them would have been irresponsible for me to go along with. And the other one was just impossible for me to go along with.”

Additionally, Cronin denies any and all rumors that surfaced alleging he prevented Hall from rejoining REO Speedwagon on tour. He also alleges “people around Bruce” leaked things going on within the band. Cronin also made clear that he never did, nor would he, quit REO Speedwagon, despite Hall claiming on social media that he did quit.

“It just got ugly,” said Cronin. Despite everything, Cronin wishes Hall “nothing by the best.”

