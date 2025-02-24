New HGTV Series to Revitalize Blighted Homes in the Motor City

Kristyn Patterson and Pancho Patterson in the Moldy Manor house, as seen on Condemned, Season 1.

HGTV has announced a new series set in the Motor City that will focus on revitalizing blighted, abandoned homes.

“Condemned” pairs property investor Kristyn Patterson and her builder father, Pancho Patterson, as they rescue some of Detroit’s most blighted structures, which are at risk of demolition, and transform them into beautiful, livable homes. The series will consist of eight one-hour episodes and is set to premiere in the summer of 2025.

According to Loren Ruch, HGTV’s head of content, Kristyn and Pancho will immerse themselves in working with blighted homes, evicting squatters, dealing with Detroit’s harsh winter weather, and adhering to the city’s renovation requirements.

“Kristyn and Pancho have a tangible passion for Detroit and the necessary skills, grit, and humor to renovate crumbling homes no one else will touch,” Ruch said. “Our cameras will follow the highs and lows as they grow their family business and prove that no home is too far gone.”

The Pattersons had appeared in the 2022 HGTV series “I Bought a Dump … Now What?” During that program, Kristyn bought a house for $52,000 that she and her dad had to renovate in only 90 days.

Detroit has remained a popular destination for HGTV over the years, given the city’s inventory of aging, dilapidated homes resulting from decades of decline and affordable prices compared to properties in other major cities. Popular HGTV shows that featured Detroit have included “Rehab Addict” with Nicole Curtis, “Bargain Block” with Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and “Steal This House” with Cristy Lee, the former WRIF “Rock Girl.”