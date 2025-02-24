Rockin’ Road Trip: Doni & Pelvis Take on New Palace Bakery’s Cook-zki Pączki

When you talk about Fat Tuesday in Metro Detroit, there’s one place that reigns supreme—New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Known as Pączki Headquarters, this legendary spot has been serving up Detroit’s best pączki since 1908. And when there’s a new flavor on the block, you know we gotta check it out!

In this latest edition of Rockin’ Road Trips on WCSX, Doni and “Pelvis” (a.k.a. Joel) took the trip to Hamtramck to try this year’s newest creation—the Cook-zki. What’s a Cook-zki, you ask? It’s a Cookie Butter Buttercream Pączki, and yes, it’s as ridiculously delicious as it sounds.

Pączki, But Make It Rock ‘N’ Roll

For those who don’t know, a pączek (that’s singular for pączki) is basically a next-level Polish doughnut, deep-fried, filled with sweet goodness, and totally worth every calorie. But New Palace Bakery isn’t just cranking out your average jelly-filled treats—they’re pushing the pączki game to the next level.

This year’s Cook-zki combines the rich, spiced flavor of cookie butter with their signature buttercream, all stuffed inside that perfectly golden, deep-fried pastry. It’s sweet, it’s decadent, and it’s the kind of thing that makes you wonder why you ever bothered with regular doughnuts in the first place.

The Ultimate Pączki Experience

New Palace Bakery is more than just a bakery—it’s an institution. Family-owned since 1908, they’ve been slinging out the best Polish and European-style baked goods in town. Whether you’re looking for classic pączki flavors, fresh bread, cakes, cookies, pies, or a wedding cake that’ll steal the show, they’ve got you covered.

But on Pączki Day, it’s a whole different level of madness. Lines wrap around the building, die-hard fans show up before sunrise, and for one glorious day, Detroit turns into Pączki Paradise.

Watch Doni & Pelvis Take On the Cook-zki

Check out the video as Doni and Pelvis hit up New Palace Bakery for a first bite of the Cook-zki, and let’s just say—this one’s a game-changer. Think they can handle the sugar rush? Only one way to find out!

Watch now and let us know—what’s your go-to pączki flavor? 🍩🤘

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.