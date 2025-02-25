Ann Arbor Parents Fed Up With Feud Over Thurston Elementary Building Plan

Ann Arbor residents are expressing mixed reactions to the new Thurston Elementary School building proposal. But those on both sides of the debate are in agreement on one matter: They’re fed up with the feud and the division it’s causing in the community.

The division seems to result from the way each side is receiving information related to the building’s proposal and its impacts on the community’s Thurston Nature Center.

Taylor Morgan is one community member who understands the nature center’s value to the Ann Arbor community but also supports the construction of a new school. Morgan believes Ann Arbor Public Schools compromised with those who expressed concerns about the impacts by adjusting the building’s original plan several times.

Many who opposed the school plan said they were misinformed and needed to go above and beyond to make their voices heard.

“From the beginning, it felt like we were being told what was happening instead of being involved,” said Sara Deveraux in an interview with CBS News Detroit.

Construction of the new elementary school is slated to begin in March. Supporters of the site plan said any hesitation could be detrimental to future bond funding for the building.

Although those on both sides of the school debate acknowledge the claims voiced among them, they argue that the concerns should have been expressed sooner. Confusion also centers around whether those with concerns have had adequate chances to express them.

An Ann Arbor Public Schools spokesperson declined an interview but referred to a statement it issued previously: “We worked with stakeholders in good faith over the past two years, including Thurston Nature Center, meeting several times, incorporating the feedback and guidance and demonstrated a willingness and desire to collaborate with all.”