America’s Famous Amusement Park Cedar Point Opens Soon

The Blue Streak is Cedar Point’s oldest and most classic coaster! Courtesy of Cedar Point

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, opens for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 3. The park is preparing to introduce new rides for opening day

What’s New In 2025?

Cedar Point opens for its 156th summer season on Saturday, May 3. It’s always been my unofficial start of summer and your first chance to take on Millennium ForceSteel Vengeance, Kiddy Kingdom, delicious fresh-cut fries, the mile-long Cedar Point Beach, and the record-breaking Top Thrill 2 triple-launch strata coaster.

The Top Thrill 2 roller coaster will reopen with free lockers. The ride debuted in 2024, but the manufacturer could not complete modifications for a 2024 reopening.

New Thrilling Coaster

The 2025 season will also see the debut of Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster, Siren’s Curse. Themed after the mythical sirens who reside under the water in Lake Erie and use their voices in song to lure sailors, the coaster is being billed as the tallest, fastest, and longest tilt roller coaster in America.

Cedar Point Blast From The Past 1969

Back in 1969, I took my first trip to Cedar Point, and back then, it was not big enough to ride the big rides. But I do remember the Blue Streak right from the parking lot. The cable cars, lots of kiddie rides by a ride called the Rotor and The Haunted House.

There is an excellent Facebook site that will bring back a ton of memories with videos as well as 1,000s of photos. The Site Is Called ” Insiders of the Point.” check out more memories by clicking here 

Cedar Point Adds Summer Savings

The Summer Pass is also now on sale through January 2, 2025, for just $99. 

The Summer Pass provides guests unlimited visits and free parking in 2025 through Labor Day. According to the Cedar Point website, the pass pays for itself in less than two visits.

10 Cedar Point Rides We Really Miss

They say all good things must come to an end. That’s even true in the world of roller coasters.

In honor of spring and summer being here, we’re looking back on some of our favorite Cedar Point coasters that are no longer!

  • Top Thrill Dragster

    Last August, a Cedar Point guest was seriously injured at the park. As she was waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster, the woman was hit by a flying part off the ride and subsequently injured. The ride won’t be back for 2022, but no word on if it will be back after that.

  • Mantis

    Cedar Point converted the Mantis into a floorless roller coaster named Rougarou in 2015, the latter of which is still there. But, some people miss the Mantis!

  • Antique Cars

    Just this season, Cedar Point removed Antique Cars, a drive-it-yourself ride through Frontier Town, in order to create enough space for a new restaurant.

  • Wicked Twister

    Wicked Twister welcomed its first passengers at Cedar Point on May 5, 2002. It actually held the record for the world’s tallest and fastest twisting impulse roller coaster. It closed last year!

  • Demon Drop

    This was a scary one! Watch video below.

  • White Water Landing

    White Water Landing closed back in 2005.

  • WildCat

    This was a tipsy turvy one! See footage below.

  • Space Spiral

    I don’t remember this one at all. But check out footage below!

  • Mean Streak

    This coaster was all the rage when I was a kid.

  • Disaster Transport

    This was a wild indoor coaster- very unique!

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.

