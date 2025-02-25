America’s Famous Amusement Park Cedar Point Opens Soon

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, opens for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 3. The park is preparing to introduce new rides for opening day

What’s New In 2025?

Cedar Point opens for its 156th summer season on Saturday, May 3. It’s always been my unofficial start of summer and your first chance to take on Millennium Force, Steel Vengeance, Kiddy Kingdom, delicious fresh-cut fries, the mile-long Cedar Point Beach, and the record-breaking Top Thrill 2 triple-launch strata coaster.

The Top Thrill 2 roller coaster will reopen with free lockers. The ride debuted in 2024, but the manufacturer could not complete modifications for a 2024 reopening.

New Thrilling Coaster

The 2025 season will also see the debut of Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster, Siren’s Curse. Themed after the mythical sirens who reside under the water in Lake Erie and use their voices in song to lure sailors, the coaster is being billed as the tallest, fastest, and longest tilt roller coaster in America.

Cedar Point Blast From The Past 1969

Back in 1969, I took my first trip to Cedar Point, and back then, it was not big enough to ride the big rides. But I do remember the Blue Streak right from the parking lot. The cable cars, lots of kiddie rides by a ride called the Rotor and The Haunted House.

Cedar Point Adds Summer Savings

The Summer Pass is also now on sale through January 2, 2025, for just $99.

The Summer Pass provides guests unlimited visits and free parking in 2025 through Labor Day. According to the Cedar Point website, the pass pays for itself in less than two visits.

