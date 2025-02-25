Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: New Preview from ‘Live At The Greek’ Reissue
A new preview from the reissue of Live At The Greek by Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes has been released.
The preview is of a soundcheck performance of the Led Zeppelin II track “The Lemon Song.” Four other tracks on the reissue are listed as “soundcheck,” but the date of this soundcheck recording is currently unknown.
As previously reported, Live at the Greek is due out on March 14. The expanded reissue will feature never before released tracks from the shows Page and the Crowes performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles back in 1999.
Page said in a statement about the re-release, “I’m really looking forward to the soon to be available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999. The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments.”
Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson added in his own statement, “The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective. Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”
The reissue of Live at the Greek is available for pre-order here and will be released in three formats: 6 LP box set, a 3 CD set, and a double LP “best of” edition available exclusively on The Black Crowes’ official website.
Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes – Live at the Greek – Reissue Tracklisting
1. Celebration Day
2. Custard Pie
3. Sick Again
4. No Speak No Slave
5. Hard to Handle
6. The Wanton Song
7. Misty Mountain Hop
8. Hots On For Nowhere
9. What Is and What Should Never Be
10. Wiser Time
11. Mellow Down Easy
12. Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)
13. Ten Years Gone
14. In My Time of Dying
15. Your Time Is Gonna Come
16. Remedy
17. The Lemon Song
18. In The Light
19. Shake Your Moneymaker
20. Sloppy Drunk Blues
21. Shape of Things
22. Nobody’s Fault But Mine
23. Heartbreaker
24. Bring It On Home
25. She Talks To Angels
26. Oh Well
27. Band Intros
28. Hey, Hey, What Can I Do
29. You Shook Me
30. Out on the Tiles
31. Whole Lotta Love
32. Custard Pie (soundcheck)
33. You Shook Me (soundcheck)
34. The Lemon Song (soundcheck)
35. Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)
36. Jam (soundcheck)