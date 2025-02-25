Metro Detroit Bakery Owner Rallies Community to Help Unhoused Veteran

Café Sweets

Bridgett Watson is in the business of brightening people’s days. As the owner of Cafe Sweets in Woodhaven, Watson is doing more than baking desserts. She’s also rallying a community to support an unhoused veteran, 67-year-old Donald Spurlock.

God works miracles still today and here's proof! We've been trying to get Don in a better place in his life because he...

Local 4 News Detroit described how Spurlock would come to Watson’s cafe looking for empty pop bottles and cans to recycle. With every visit, he hoped to obtain enough recyclables to redeem for $40 to cover his overnight stay at a local motel. Watson occasionally donated small sums of money to help Spurlock, but she felt motivated to do more.

In December 2024, Watson took to social media to ask for donations of recyclables and a used bicycle for Spurlock. The Woodhaven community responded generously, donating enough money to help Watson surprise Spurlock with an electronic bike just before Christmas.

Thanks to the community’s support, Spurlock has since moved into his own apartment and has received winter essentials, such as boots and a jacket. Watson continues to dedicate her bakery’s tip jar to raising funds for his support. Local businesses also contribute to helping Spurlock. Through the community’s generosity, Spurlock has been able to purchase new glasses to obtain his driver’s license. Community members have also offered to help the veteran access the social services he needs.

“God puts people in your life for a reason,” Watson said, believing strongly in offering people second chances. “No one deserves to be out in the cold.”