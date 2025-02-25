Foul or Fabulous? Napping Best Practices

What is the best way to nap? How long should a nap be? What are the napping best practices?

Are you a napper? I’ve never been much of one to take naps. I could end up napping if I’m sick or have had a busy schedule, but it’s not my norm. I’ve always been back and forth about whether it’s a good idea. I did some research and found some napping best practices… or at least what the experts are saying.

Not everyone is on board with napping. Big Jim’s House recently had a conversation with about napping after hearing a lady GO OFF on concept of napping and people who do it. This lady did not mince words.

“I think naps are the most disgusting thing you can do… There’s nothing you should do where you wake up that disoriented and feel sick… When you wake up from a nap, you are the most foul you’ll ever be.”

Hear The Whole Conversation on The Jim Bits Podcast

Now what about napping best practices? Is napping that awful? Some people live by the nap… including morning show people who wake up ridiculously early. Let’s see what the experts are saying.

Napping Best Practices

Different lengths of naps have different benefits… or drawbacks. According to WebMD, Naps can make you more alert, improve memory, learning and reaction times. Napping can improve your mood and reduce stress.

The Mayo Clinic has a ton of napping best practices including the length of nap and best time of day to take a nap. Mayo Clinic suggests the “Power Nap” length of 20-30 minutes… anything longer and you risk waking up groggy. Mayo Clinic also suggests napping in early afternoon. If you nap too late, you could have trouble getting to sleep that night.

fizkes/ Getty Images

I don’t know if I have the restraint to nap for only 20-30 minutes, but it sounds good on paper. My main hold up would be trying to get to sleep and accounting for the lead-in time… how long it took me to actually get to sleep. I still think the power nap is worth a shot! Happy napping!

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.