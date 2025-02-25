Pistons’ Playmaker Jalen Duren Demonstrates DJ Talent and Team Support

Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates the teams seventh win in a row after defeating the LA Clippers 106-97 at Little Caesars Arena on February 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jalen Duren is a multi-nuanced individual whose talent defies pigeon-holing. Besides his athletic prowess, the Pistons center is a self-taught DJ, mixing up the music for his teammates and celebrating the wins with his tunes. After each team victory, Duren busts out the Bluetooth speaker and blasts the music from his library, old-school hip-hop and R&B, to create a celebratory vibe inside the team’s locker room.

“I like good music; it doesn’t matter what type or the genre, if it’s good music, more than likely, I like it,” Duren said in an interview with The Detroit News. “I’m listening to music all day. It doesn’t matter if I’m just relaxing or running around doing errands; I definitely have my headphones in or my speaker that I travel with.”

Duren ties his role as official team DJ to an incomparable work ethic that has made this season for the Pistons an energy-filled, confident one. Duren continually monitors the ebb and flow of the game, positioning himself in places where he can be most effective for his teammates.

Throughout the previous 16 games, according to The Detroit News report, Duren has hit 12 double-doubles, averaging 4.4 points per game, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. His presence for the Pistons has led to a 9-7 record for the team.

Since Jan. 16, Duren has posted a usage percentage of 17.0, establishing himself as a dependable playmaker. The Pistons are now averaging 117.3 points, the eighth-highest in the league, with an offensive rating of 115.9.

“He has accepted his roles with this team, and he understands how important he is to this team,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He leads with his efforts. When he plays, everyone around them cannot help but elevate their game.”