Tony Hawk Shares Sweet Message About Kurt Cobain, Their Shared Grandchild

Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain are two cultural icons who share an incredible connection: A grandchild.

In case you forgot: Tony’s son, Riley Hawk, and Kurt’s daughter, Francis Bean Cobain, got married last year and welcomed a baby boy named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk. Baby Ronin is currently five months old, and Grandpa Tony is already having a blast.

He recently shared a photo with Ronin on Instagram along with the caption, “What happens when all of your kids can skate on their own and no longer rely on you to give them rides? You wait until they have their own kids. Circles (wheels?) of life.”

While Tony is having fun being an involved grandpa, he took a moment recently via his Instagram Story to reflect on Kurt. Tony shared a photo of a ticket stub from a Nirvana show from Oct. 20, 1991. He captioned the photo, “Went straight from S.U.A.S. event at Houston skatepark to this concert in 1991. It was as transformative as live music can possibly be; we all experienced something rare and powerful that night. The world would never be the same.”



He added, “I wish Kurt were here so he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become, meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild.”

I am sobbing at Tony Hawk posting about his grandchild who is also Kurt Cobain's grandchild pic.twitter.com/pa7eseMich — Sara 'anthem boo endorser' Civian (@SaraCivian) February 24, 2025

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of multiple generations of Nirvana and Tony Hawk fans getting emotional over this beautiful message and still being in awe over the fact that there’s a baby that exists whose grandfathers are Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk. What a world!

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights