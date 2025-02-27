Dokken Releases ‘Saving Grace’ Video, Announces Possible Final Album

Dokken has dropped a gritty video for “Saving Grace” through Silver Lining Music. The track, which is from their latest album Heaven Comes Down, could be the band’s swan song.

“‘Heaven Comes Down’ could be Dokken’s last album, but never say never,” Don Dokken told The Metal Voice.

The album highlights Don Dokken’s commanding vocals, Jon Levin’s guitar work, Chris McCarvill’s bass lines, and BJ Zampa’s dynamic drumming. The mixing was handled by Kevin Shirley, who is known for his work with Aerosmith and Iron Maiden.

It features standout tracks such as “Fugitive,” “Gypsy,” “Is It Me Or You?” “Just Like A Rose,” “I’ll Never Give Up,” “Saving Grace,” “Over The Mountain,” “I Remember,” “Lost In You,” and “Santa Fe.”

Each track on the album tells its own unique story. “Just Like A Rose” was inspired by seaside drives, “Santa Fe” embraces its acoustic roots, offering a raw, intimate sound that feels deeply personal, while the Sangre de Cristo mountains inspired “Saving Grace” during the recording process.

Heaven Comes Down is available in different formats, including vinyl and digital download. The vinyl comes in classic black or limited edition colors. Fans can also find exclusive merch packages to complete their collection.

The band is set to perform on The 80s Cruise from March 2-9. This unique event celebrates the best of ’80s music with live performances and themed experiences on the high seas. They will also play at Las Vegas’s Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on March 21.