New Palace Bakery – Making Delicious Paczkis With The King

Doni and Pelvis with the wonderful ladies of New Palace Bakery. They are amazing in action! So many paczkis to make!

New Palace Bakery is legendary. The bakery has won national award after award for the quality and deliciousness of their baked goods. Family owned since 1908, New Palace Bakery is one of the oldest businesses in Hamtramck.

Rockin’ Road Trips headed to Hamtramck to check in with the lady behind the magic, our good friend, Suzy. During busy times on Paczki Day, among the throngs of people waiting for New Palace Bakery paczkis, Suzy has been known to entertain the crowd with trivia games while they wait.

Doni and Pelvis, The Paczki Elvis (along with cameraman Patrick) stopped in ahead of Paczki Day for a paczki making lesson from the master.

Rockin’ Road Trips: How to Make a Paczki at New Palace Bakery

The Lore of Pelvis The Paczki Elvis

For several years now, WCSX has partnered with Pelvis, the Paczki Elvis and New Palace Bakery to kick start your Paczki Day with a hunka hunka hot, fresh paczki delivered by Pelvis himself. We asked listeners to invite us to their workplace for “breakfast and a show.” You can check out pictures from some past adventure with Pelvis HERE.

Donielle Flynn Pelvis takes a photo op with WCSX listener, Arthur. Arthur is a new resident of Hamtramck and stopped by New Palace Bakery to show us some love.

How Many Calories are in a Paczki? It’s Not 1,000!

People like to exaggerate the caloric content of the delicious paczki. Is it “Health food?” No, but it’s part of Fat Tuesday, so nay-sayers, please shut your faces. Google AI lists the caloric average somewhere around 500. Since not all paczkis are created equal, neither is their calorie count. But as Suzy of New Palace reminds us, “There are no diets or calories on Paczki Day.”

Donielle Flynn Every paczki at New Palace Bakery is filled with a hunk hunka burnin’ love, momma.

