Michigan Art Museum Earns Prestigious Honor

Art museums, and museums in general, bring so much to a local community, especially in Michigan. Having a great, local museum really enhances the offerings in an area and brings a unique kind of entertainment and education that you can’t get anywhere else. Museums are a treasure, and in a sense, they should be treasured. What’s cool is that one Michigan art museum has just made a very impressive tally of the best art museums in the country.

Top Art Museum Spots in the U.S.

The travel experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best art museums in the country, as part of their 10 Best awards, which are ongoing. To put together these 10 Best awards, a panel of experts first gather a collection of the best spots in America, and then readers vote for their favorites. So, it’s a mix of expert opinions and reader input.

The No. 1 museum on their tally is the Toledo Museum of Art in Toledo, Ohio. They love that this spot is public and free of charge since 1901. The museum features 37 acres of land and a collection of more than 30,000 pieces of art. “This global museum has over 40 galleries of rotating and permanent exhibits which highlight local art and foster community education,” USA Today states.

As for the Michigan museum that made the cut, it’s the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit, Michigan. This isn’t a surprise, since this museum is often named one of the best in the country. The Detroit Institute of Arts maintains a massive collection of more than 65,000 works, and according to USA Today, it’s one of the “largest and most comprehensive” collections in the United States. “Visitors can enjoy human creativity from across the globe as they explore more than 100 galleries, including the Center for African American Art, one of the first collections devoted to African American art at a major museum,” they note. It’s located at 5200 Woodward Avenue.

Out of curiosity, what’s the oldest museum in the entire county? It’s the Charleston Museum, founded in 1773. “Our collections, exhibitions, educational programs, and events are designed to inspire curiosity and conversation – about the South Carolina Lowcountry – and the stories that make us who we are,” they state on their website. It’s so wild that this museum was established even before the U.S. was founded in 1776. Talk about a history and legacy. What’s your favorite art museum? Contact me and let me know.

