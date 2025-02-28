Michigan Attraction Offers ‘Immersive Play Experience’ for Kids

While it’s always fun to hit up a local Michigan attraction that’s been around for a long time, sometimes it’s even more exciting to try a new spot. In Michigan, the state is blessed with many great attractions for both visitors and residents to enjoy. Many of these attractions have been around for it seems like forever, but some are brand new. As it turns out, there’s a new attraction in Michigan that’s getting some attention.

Michigan Attraction Worth a Visit

The travel experts at USA Today have released their latest tally of the best new attractions in the country, as part of their 10Best awards, which are ongoing. “From activity hubs and mini golf to museum exhibits and performance spaces, travelers were treated to a host of new attractions over the last year and a half,” they note in the story. “With the help of a panel of travel experts, we combed the country for the top newly launched attractions, then readers voted for their absolute favorites.” These special spots were first selected by an expert panel and then judged on by readers.

So, which spot is No. 1? That’s the Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which is a mini-golf attraction. What’s cool about this place is that it offers both 18-hole indoor and outdoor courses, plus live mermaid and pirate actors are on hand to make the golf course seem like a truly enchanting experience. Who doesn’t want to play mini-golf with mermaids?

As for Michigan, believe it or not, no new spots made the cut, which is frustrating. But, there’s a great new attraction that we want to highlight: T&B Play at 1068 West 14 Mile Road in Clawson, Michigan. This spot is a fun, indoor immersive play experience made for kids of all ages. It offers a massive entertainment space with interactive play zones, slides, hands-on activities and more. It’s places like this that make me wish I was a kid again. It’s really a kid’s dream spot.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.