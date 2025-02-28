Was Superman Ice Cream Invented In Detroit?

Superman Ice Cream From Detroit Original Ashby's

Superman Ice Cream is one of life’s pleasures and a kid’s favorite. But little is known about the story behind where and when it was invented.

If you’re a Michigander, chances are you spent most of your summers buried in blue, yellow, and red ice cream cones like me. But you probably didn’t stop thinking about this treasured dessert’s origin story.

The Origin of Superman Ice Cream

The history of Michigan’s iconic summer treat is shrouded in mystery. However, there’s one accepted theory: Superman ice cream was first created during the Prohibition era, around 1920–1933.

Due to the ban on the sale of alcohol across the United States, brewery businesses had to find new ways to sustain themselves legally.

Julius Stroh, from, you guessed it, Stroh’s Breweries Factory in Detroit to Stroh Products Company to remain in business. Since he could no longer sell alcohol, he became a non-alcoholic beverage supplier. That’s where Stroh’s Ice Cream was born.

Under a slightly different name, Stroh’s Beer became The Stroh’s Ice Cream Company, and it invented this colorful dessert. It became so popular that the business kept selling it after the prohibition.

Myth Debunked On Superman Ice Cream

Is Superman ice cream related to the DC Comics superstar, Superman? The answer is no!

Hulton Archive / Gettyimages American actor George Reeves (1914 – 1959) ‘Adventures of Superman,’ (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The ice cream have only one thing in common: their red, blue, and yellow color.

Michigan’s iconic treat emerged during prohibition before the fictional hero appeared in action comics in 1938. And thanks to Superman’s debut, Superman ice cream became even more popular in the Midwestern region of Michigan.

Cleveland has also tried to claim that Superman Ice Cream was invented there, but to date, it has not been supported by solid proof.

Redford Has A Special Place To Get Superman Ice Cream

One of my favorite places to go is the Dairy Whip in Redford. Who always surprises its customers with delicious treats. Check out the link to their Instagram page

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-VmbdKO24e/#

