Woody Harrelson’s ‘Last Breath’ Gets 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, His Highest Score in Years

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Woody Harrelson attends the "Last Breath" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on February 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Woody Harrelson has had an impressive career. This year alone, he has four movies that have been released or are set to be released. He voiced Mr. Peanut in The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. He reprised his role as Merritt McKinney in Now You See Me 3, and he is also set to appear in Ella McCay, a comedy-drama written and directed by James Brooks.

Currently, his thriller movie Last Breath is going viral. It has an impressive 83% with an average rating of 6.8 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Harrelson’s highest rated movie in the review aggregation website since 2017, according to Screen Rant.

Woody Harrelson’s Last Breath: A Harrowing Fight for Survival

Last Breath is a survival thriller movie that is a remake of a 2019 documentary by Alex Parkinson and Richard da Costa. Parkinson also directed the 2025 movie with a script he co-wrote with Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks. Aside from Harrelson, the movie also stars Peaky Blinders‘ Finn Cole and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu as three divers on a repair mission deep underwater in the North Sea.

However, the mission goes sideways during a storm while Chris Lemons (Finn Cole) and Dave Yuasa (Simu Liu) are diving hundreds of feet below the water’s surface, causing Chris to drift away with only ten minutes’ worth of oxygen left in his suit. The repair mission becomes a rescue mission as Duncan Allock (Woody Harrelson) and Dave try to find Chris. Also helping them are Captain Andre Jenson (Cliff Curtis) and dive supervisor Craig (Mark Bonner).

Based on the trailer below, we can’t help but hold our breath due to the intensity of what’s happening.

Last Breath | Focus Features

In these types of movies, it’s common to see characters argue about the situation. Dave, the levelheaded one, knew they were going to be too late and that it would be “a body recovery now,” even though he had promised Chris that he would come back to rescue him. Of course, there’s always one character who will try to do the impossible. Duncan disagreed and said, “No, it’s not. I’m not losing a diver today.”

Last Breath is out now.