5 Things Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes Said About the Lions During NFL Combine

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes addressed the media covering the NFL scouting combine during the week of Feb. 24. The head coach and general manager had five things to say about the Lions squad for the 2025 season.

Coaching Staff Phase Two

Campbell called reconfiguring his coaching staff “phase two” of putting the right people into place. He’s named John Morton as offensive coordinator and Kelvin Sheppard as defensive coordinator. Campbell also described how several of the Lions’ new assistant coach additions are individuals who have been on the team’s radar for some time.

A Big-Name Pass Rusher Is Questionable

Coming off a tough negotiation to acquire Za’Darius Smith, Holmes said he is unlikely to be able to afford a premier edge defender. “Would we want to have another one? Yes. But we’d like to have three or four high-end rushers. But that’s just not always the reality of what you’re able to do,” he said.

Despite Coaching Shifts, Lions Want to Remain True to Team Identity

Although introducing new coaches will change the coaching dynamic, Campbell reiterated that he wants to remain true to the Lions’ team identity. In a combine coverage article, MLive noted, “There might also be some tweaks to not how much man coverage they will continue to play but what types of man coverage they utilize.”

The Lions Are in Awe of This Year’s Defensive Line Class

Holmes wasn’t reserved when he spoke about the impressive talent that exists in this year’s defensive line class. This quality makes these candidates especially appealing to the Lions, who seek to shore up their defensive line.

Both GM and Head Coach Are Evaluating Team Needs Amid Filling Roster Gaps

The number of injuries that plagued the Lions last season and those planning to return are two factors weighing on Campbell and Holmes. Both said they’re doing their best to fill roster holes while factoring in the team’s needs.