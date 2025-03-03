All-Electric Garbage Trucks Coming to Michigan Counties

Full electric garbage truck on a city street.

New all-electric, zero-emission garbage trucks will soon be rolling through Michigan neighborhoods.

Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties have been selected to receive the new all-electric garbage collection vehicles. A $4.4 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles program will cover the cost of replacing the fleet of diesel-engine trucks with 15 all-electric models. Funding from the grant also covers the cost of installing new electric vehicle (EV) chargers for the garbage trucks and training for new drivers and mechanics.

According to Michigan Public Radio, the Inflation Reduction Act funds this grant. Across the country, $400 million in grants will help support similar projects in areas not meeting National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were selected to receive the new all-electric garbage trucks because they contain a number of disadvantaged communities. These communities typically have significant air pollution problems. Removing diesel trucks from the roads and replacing them with electric, zero-emission vehicles will address some of the issues with pollution.

According to sources such as the American Lung Association’s 2024 “State of the Air” report, the Detroit Metro area frequently ranks among the top “dirtiest cities in America.” Factors considered for these rankings include air pollution, water quality, waste management systems, and overall resident dissatisfaction.