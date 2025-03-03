Bow Wow Ball Raises More Than $28K to Support Wayne County Shelter Dogs

Thanks to generous donor support, the Wayne County Dog Shelter announced it has raised over $28,000 to cover essential operating costs. Funds from the Bow Wow Ball are crucial for providing services such as medical care, food, and shelter for stray and surrendered dogs.

Since its creation in 2015, the Wayne County Dog Shelter has promoted responsible pet ownership. It processes hundreds of dogs each year and offers them medical care, food, and a warm place to sleep.

Educational programs are also essential to its mission. Each year, the shelter invests in spaying and neutering messaging campaigns to combat the pet overpopulation crisis while offering educational programs that address humane treatment and the benefits of adopting pets.

“We had an influx of 53 dogs in February, and we are operating over capacity right now,” said Dog Warden and Shelter Director Katelyn Lehman in an interview with The Daily Record. “We were operating overcapacity for most of 2024, and we had to set up additional kennels to care for them. So our mission is more important than ever.”

Since it operates on a limited budget, the shelter depends on community support, donations, and events like the Bow Wow Ball to raise critical funds to support its work.

Volunteers and employees are at the heart of the Wayne County Dog Shelter. These individuals help ensure every canine at the shelter receives the proper medical care, socialization, and training needed. Roger Meredith was honored at the Bow Wow Ball as Volunteer of the Year, while Summer Foss received the Employee of the Year award.

Visit the Wayne County Dog Shelter’s website to learn more about volunteering, supporting the shelter with a donation, or adopting a dog.