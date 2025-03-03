City of Detroit Cuts the Ribbon for Opening of Two Affordable Housing Developments

A block of tidy and well-maintained houses is located on Eason Street in the Highland Park community in Detroit.

The City of Detroit celebrated the grand opening of two new affordable housing developments in the Brush Park neighborhood. The event, which took place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, featured Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, city leaders, developers, and community members.

The new Brush Park Apartments and the MLK on Second developments are being lauded for their 100% affordability. Rents start at only $430 per month. Both developments, which comprise 86 residential units, are in the heart of downtown Detroit’s entertainment district.

Mayor Duggan addressed the increasing pressure that people moving into Detroit have placed on rents in the city. The opening of both housing developments comes at a time when Detroit is approaching a $1.2 billion investment in newly constructed affordable housing across the city. Providing affordable housing for Detroiters has remained a decade-long priority for the mayor and City Council.

“Every Detroiter, no matter their income, should have quality affordable housing in every sector of this city,” said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield in comments shared by WXYZ-TV.

“It’s great to see the prioritization of making sure Brush Park is accessible to all walks of life,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

WXYZ-TV spoke with Crina Arbelean, who praised the location and housing offerings. “It’s a walkable distance to downtown, and I like the houses,” she said. “And I like the old houses that are very pretty.”