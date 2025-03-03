Cobb Injury Report Delays Spring Training Start for Offseason Free Agent Signing

LAKELAND, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Alex Cobb #38 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during Detroit Tigers Photo Day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida.

The Detroit Tigers received some unpleasant news as spring training began about one of their offseason free agent signings.

Right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb, whom the Tigers signed in December 2024, was reported to be battling with hip inflammation. As a result, Cobb’s start with the Tigers for spring training has been delayed about a month, leaving questions about his participation on Opening Day.

As part of his recovery, Cobb received an epidural injection during the week of Feb. 24, following a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection at the beginning of his recovery process, SI.com reported.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch explained that the epidural injection was part of the planned recovery.

“This is all part of the regimen,” Hinch said in comments made to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “It is no change, but [the injection] is a new event that we felt like we needed to put in [the injury report].”

When the Tigers signed him to a one-year deal worth $15 million, team management believed Cobb would be an integral asset to the team’s starting rotation. Within the $15 million from the signing are bonuses that could increase the figure to $17 million if Cobb can pitch over 150 innings. He’s only hit that milestone four times over his 13-year career.

According to SI.com, Cobb has never made 30 starts in a season at any point during his career. He started only three times toward the end of the regular season for the Cleveland Guardians. That start followed a trade from the San Francisco Giants in 2024.

Throughout the 16.1 innings played during those three starts, Cobb had a 2-1 record with a 2.76 ERA and 1.041 WHIP. Cobb enjoyed two relatively healthy seasons with San Francisco with 56 starts and a 3.80 ERA. During his time with the Giants, he secured 282 strikeouts in just over 300 innings.