Detroit Tigers Shake Up Broadcast Personality Team for 2025 Season

The Detroit Tigers have announced some changes to their broadcast team for the upcoming 2025 season. One notable name, however, will be missing from the lineup: reporter Johnny Kane.

Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that Daniella Bruce has been hired as one of two sideline reporters for the Tigers’ TV broadcasts on the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Bruce, 31, will become a full-time presence on Tigers TV broadcasts for the first time. A second sideline reporter who will work with Bruce will be hired shortly. The two will also be responsible for covering the Detroit Red Wings.

As of March 3, it’s unclear whether Kane will apply for the Tigers’ second sideline reporter role. Kane has been a fixture of Detroit sports television coverage for over 10 years. He’s covered Detroit Pistons’ TV broadcasts as a FanDuel Sports Network Detroit employee and has filled in as the play-by-play broadcaster when broadcast legend George Blaha was unavailable.

In another change in operations for the 2025 season, the Tigers’ sideline reporters will be employed by the Tigers and Red Wings under the parent company Ilitch Sports + Entertainment instead of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. The Tigers’ radio broadcasters, including play-by-play voice Dan Dickerson and analyst Bobby Scales, will be employed by the Tigers.

Finally, the Tigers’ pregame and postgame formats will also shift in the season ahead. Bruce and the to-be-hired sideline reporter will host both shows. The two sideline reporters will alternate hosting and reporting responsibilities for the show broadcasts during the season.

Jason Benetti will remain the primary play-by-play voice on Tigers’ television, with Dan Dickerson filling in as needed. Andy Dirks and Dan Petry will serve as primary analysts, with Kirk Gibson, Todd Jones, and Carlos Peña appearing as contributing analysts from time to time.