Forgotten Harvest Brings More Food Pantries to Metro Detroit. Here’s Where You Can Find Them

Forgotten Harvest is expanding its food distribution sites across metro Detroit in response to areas with the highest need and few resources for food assistance.

Since the 2024 holiday season, the Oak Park-based nonprofit has opened three distribution sites and will open two more next week. Twenty new food programs are in development.

The following locations have recently opened:

Stoney Church mobile food pantry, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesdays, 11711 26 Mile Road, Washington

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy mobile food pantry, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 15000 Trojan St., Detroit

The following sites will open during the week of March 3:

ACCESS mobile community choice market, 9 a.m. to noon, the first and third Wednesdays of each month, 2651 Saulino Court, Dearborn. Households must make an appointment by calling 248-268-7756.

Lift Up a Child mobile food pantry, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the first and third Thursdays of the month, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, 15325 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

Mobile pantries are drive-through or walk-up distribution sites and do not require appointments.

“There’s a lot of families all across the nation, but particularly here in metro Detroit, that are struggling to make ends meet. They’re making choices between whether to put food on their table or to refill their prescription, or to pay for the copay for their doctor’s appointment. We want to take those worries away,” said Kelli Kaschimer, director of client services at Forgotten Harvest, in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

Earlier in February of this year, Forgotten Harvest assisted 180 households on the opening day of its food distribution site in Washington, Macomb County. In Detroit, at a newly opened location, the nonprofit assisted 160 families and has increased food resources there due to ongoing demand.

Kaschimer added that Forgotten Harvest plans to connect with areas such as Romulus, south and western Wayne County, and northern Macomb County.

To support the community, Forgotten Harvest partners with soup kitchens, churches, and pantries to distribute food supplies.