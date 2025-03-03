Former Lions Coach Ben Johnson Seems to Take Shot at Former QB Jared Goff

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Spun reported that former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson seems to have made a remark directed at his former quarterback Jared Goff. Earlier this year, Johnson left the Lions to take on the head coaching job for the Chicago Bears, where he hopes to revitalize the struggling franchise.

During a media session at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, Johnson praised his new quarterback for the Bears, Caleb Williams, and Williams’ ability to make plays off script. In his remarks, though, Johnson seems to take a shot at Goff.

“As much as you want to make it pure progression, there’s just too much variety. To have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that’s what gets me going,” he said. “I get excited thinking about that because I haven’t really been around that since I’ve been in the league. But I’ve been on the other side, and I’ve experienced it. It’s demoralizing when you’re on the other side and watching it happen to your defense.”

Fans interpreted Johnson’s comments to mean he may have felt limited as a play-caller with Goff as quarterback.

Although Goff may have come up short for the Lions in the team’s playoff run, he finished the regular season with 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. On the other hand, Williams secured 3,541 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

As a play-caller, Johnson should be able to enhance Williams’ performance in the 2025 season. The Lions and the Bears will face off twice next season.